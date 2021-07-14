Adobe Acrobat Reader 21.6.0.18197 APK for Android – Download



Adobe Reader is a free PDF reader that allows you to open your PDF-formatted files. It is popular amongst almost all office folks. Being one of the first PDF readers and pioneers in this field. It can be described as one of the best and most user-friendly PDF viewing apps. Adobe PDF viewer for Android can be used to view PDF files on your mobile screen.

When you’re working on a deadline and need to review files on the go, Acrobat Reader mobile app will be your friend. You can highlight text, add sticky notes, and mark up PDFs with drawing and annotation tools.

It is simple to use with simple menus and a sleek interface. You can also digitally sign documents, search among documents, and merge with other PDF files. Adobe also has the possibility of verifying and identifying documents and printing from the printer.

Acrobat Reader expeditiously opens PDF documents from email, the web, or any app that fortifies Share, Search, scroll, and zoom in and out. You can cull Single Page, Perpetual scroll, or Reading mode. You can additionally make comments on PDFs utilizing sticky notes and drawing implement. The PDF reader is a similar app to Adobe reader.

Abode Reader for Android Latest version and features

It’s pretty easy to download from Google PlayStore. Just head over there and type adobe reader and you are good to go. You can also customize the settings and looks accordingly. Moreover, you may download APK from this page too.

Adobe itself has described the app as “A mobile PDF experience built for the boss in you”. So grab your phone and download the app right away and don’t forget to comment below. And if you have any suggestions do mention them and we will try to put them in our future topics.