Adobe Photoshop Camera 1.3.0 APK for Android – Download



Photoshop Camera is the new photography app from Adobe. This photography app offers creative effects and automated editing tools for quick edits with cool effects that enhance your photos. Its effects have the ability to identify the sky behind you and replace it with perfect clouds or magical Jelly Fish. Another filter puts you inside a Black Mirror-Esque glitchy world, and another makes you look like you’re in a comic book.

The app’s basic purpose is to offer you some heavy-handed camera effects that take your photos to the next level. Mostly you’re meant to snap a picture, filter it, and share it on Facebook or other social sites. Other than that you can do some basic photo editing. And obviously adjusts contrast, exposure, saturation, and etc.

Downloading the Adobe Photoshop Camera

There is a big possibility that you will not be able to download Adobe Photoshop Camera from the standard Google PlayStore. But worry not because we have made it available here and also made it compatible so it will work on your phone regardless of the model or build of your phone. But make sure that you have the latest model phone because this is a heavy app with some heavy filters.

Your phone needs to be running Android 9.0 Pie or Android 10 to run Adobe Photoshop Camera. Photoshop Camera calls its filters ‘lenses’ and you only start off with a handful of these. To grab some more, head to the circle in the top-left corner – this takes you to your ‘Lens Library’. These lenses do an awesome job with automatic scene recognition. They will automatically pick up if the picture is a selfie or a food plate. Learn more about the lenses and effects.

Some of these lenses in Adobe Photoshop Camera are optimized for selfies while others will need users to fire up the smartphone’s rear camera. Lenses such as Pop Art and Dreamcatcher completely change the way your photo looks, without any real hard work from your end or spending an awful amount of time. Adobe also tied up with Billie Eilish to let users add angel wings, with relevant backdrops to their photos.

Once you take a photo with this app it automatically compresses it down to 1MB which makes it social media-friendly. When you download an image from Photoshop Camera to your camera roll, you’ll now see the original, slightly less compressed version alongside it. The app offers great filters which easy to apply and process. Click on the download button above to download and install this app.