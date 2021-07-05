Adobe Scan 21.06.28 APK for Android – Download



Adobe scan app can snap photos of paper documents and turn them into PDFs on your phone, without the need of any scanning hardware. The app uses advanced image-processing technology and Adobe’s artificial intelligence in sync with machine-learning, to take a photo or photos in sync and turn them into a scanned PDF.

Not only this once your document is scanned, the app will automatically turn the text on the scanned page into searchable digital text. You can highlight, and edit it, and the document uploads to the Adobe Document Cloud so you can access it on your computer with the same Adobe account.

Use your phone to Scan Documents with Adobe Scan

To start scanning you will need to download the app which you can easily by clicking on the download button above. Once installed place your documents on an even surface and take a photo. The app will immediately crop out everything but the document and render it as a PDF in seconds.

And to edit or annotate the created PDF on your phone, you’ll have to download the Adobe Acrobat app. You will have your office travelling with you especially in these work from home times in the 2020 pandemic year. The app gives you really handy PDF handeling options.

From arranging pages to reordering them you can easily create a PDF document. Along with this you get the option to rotate color, cleanup and resize documents before saving them and all of this on your mobile phone. Which some people might find hard to belive.

The Auto Color feature is also unique to this scanning app as it allows you to add depth and remove glare from your scans. Giving them a more professional look. Let us know if you liked the app by commenting and rating it below.