Adolescents will be booked for Covaxin on CoWIN slot, but their registration will not be valid; Know how Covid Vaccination for Children: CoWIN registration for those in 15-18 age group to start on January 1, Know full process Learn How

According to the guideline, “the only option for vaccination for such beneficiaries would be Covaccine as it is the only vaccine listed for emergency use for the age group of 15 to 17 years.”

Children aged 15 to 18 years will be able to register on the ‘Covin’ portal from January 1 for anti-Kovid-19 vaccination amid the threat of the new variant Omicron of the global pandemic corona virus. However, the vaccine option for them would be ‘covaccine’ only. Giving this information on Monday (December 27, 2021), the officials said that preparations are on to start anti-Kovid-19 vaccination of children from January 3.

Covin’s chief Dr. R.S. “Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will be able to register on the Kovin portal from January 1,” Sharma said on Monday. According to the new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the only vaccine option for them will be covaccine. According to the guidelines, “People of the age of 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-Win. In other words, those born in the year 2007 or earlier will be eligible.” That is, those born after 2008, the registration will not be valid.

It was informed that the beneficiary can self-register online through an existing Co-Win account and create a new account with the mobile phone number. This facility will be available to all eligible citizens only. What is the procedure to book vaccine slots for children:

The procedure to book Tika slot for child is same as it is for adults.

You need to visit the COVIN portal cowin.gov.in to book the slot.

There you have to register yourself with the help of your Aadhar number and mobile number. Students will also be able to use their school ID card as an option.

By entering the pin code of their state, district or nearest area, they will have to choose the vaccine center according to their convenience and convenience.

When slots are available, they will be able to book them and get the vaccine done on the due date.

According to the guidelines, which will come into effect from January 3, the sequence of giving the third dose of vaccine to health workers, frontline personnel and citizens above 60 years of age suffering from certain serious diseases like heart disease is nine from the date of second dose. Months or will be based on completion of 39 weeks. The third or additional dose can be applied only by registering in the existing account on the Co-Win platform.

The central government will hold a meeting with the states and union territories on December 28 through video conference to discuss the implementation of the vaccination program for children and health workers, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age suffering from certain serious diseases like heart disease. The framework for administering the third dose of the vaccine will be discussed.