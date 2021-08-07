Adolf Hitler became fan of Berlin Olympics, Dhyan Chand first Indian superstar of India

As soon as the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal in the Olympic Games after 41 years, the memories of Major Dhyan Chand, once again called the magician of hockey, were refreshed in the minds of the people. People started talking about paying respect to Dhyanchand. After which the government changed the name of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

Dhyan Chand played dunks all over the world with his hockey stick. German dictator Adolf Hitler was also his fan. Dhyan Chand was the first superstar of hockey. He had won gold medals for India in three consecutive Olympic Games. India won medals in Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932 and Berlin 1936. During those tournaments, India was a very strong team. No team in the world could compete against India. In most of the matches, India used to win by a huge margin.

India defeated hosts Netherlands 3–0 in the 1928 final, defeated the United States by a large margin of 24–1 in the 1932 gold medal match, while Germany was beaten 8–1 in the 1936 decider. During this, Dhyan Chand played a total of 12 Olympic matches, scoring 33 goals.

11 years before India got independence i.e. on August 15, 1936, the Indian hockey team under the leadership of Dhyan Chand performed a charismatic performance, defeating Germany in the Berlin Olympic final and won the yellow title. Hitler was also present in that match. Hitler was so impressed by Dhyanchand’s game that he offered Dhyanchand German citizenship and offered him the rank of colonel in his army. However, his offer was turned down by the Indian veteran.





