Adopted father of Harmony Montgomery’s brother pleads with girls’ father for answers



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The adoptive parents of the younger brother of the missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, sent a letter to the father of the detainee on Sunday, asking him to come forward with details that could lead police to his location.

Harmony was unaccounted for months after she left with her father in late 2019, police said, but they only discovered she was missing in November when her non-custodial biological mother, Crystal Soray, never found out the 7-year-old child was missing. Called the police. Admitted to school in Manchester.

“Not a week goes by that Jamieson doesn’t talk about Harmony,” Jonathan and Blair Miller wrote to Adam Montgomery, a New Hampshire prisoner who went missing. “She loves her sister and wants to have that relationship with her. In fact, she wants it.”

The children were very close, Blair Miller, also a Boston 25 TV reporter, told Gadget Clock Digital Monday.

Missing Harmony Montgomery: New Hampshire Girl’s Missing Timeline

She was only five, and her parents did not explain to her the extent of the uncertainty about her sister’s whereabouts, Miller said. On Valentine’s Day last week, Jamieson told his parents he wanted to send him chocolates.

“Maybe someone else will read that letter and think, ‘I know something, I was in that house and saw something,’ and maybe that could mean something to someone,” Miller said. “So it wasn’t really a letter to Adam, it was a letter to open a source or to help with the investigation.”

Missing Harmony Montgomery: Pressure to reunite separated siblings of adopted parents raises suspicions

Manchester police searched for Harmony’s whereabouts in December and found Montgomery and his wife, Kayla, and the couple were seen getting out of a car without any trace of the girl. The discovery triggered a large-scale investigation involving multiple state police and federal investigators.

“The US marshals stopped and brought us home a few weeks ago [Jamison] A few patches and a care beer, and they just sat with him, “said Miller. They were just trying to show their support for him. “

Miller sent the letter to Montgomery through his attorney. They said on Monday afternoon that they had not yet received a response.

Missing Harmony Montgomery: Father accused of giving black eyes to partially blind girl in 2019, other abuses

Before the Millers adopted the little boy, Harmony and Jamison Palak were at home and away, and Adam Montgomery received custody of his daughter in a Massachusetts court.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery have both been charged with missing Harmony. Adam has been charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that Kayla collected food stamps on behalf of the girl for several months after seeing her for the last time.

Montgomery has a history of drug use, as well as previous violent arrests, including one in 2014 for allegedly shooting someone in the face while attempting a drug robbery. He later pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

A few months after Adam Montgomery received Harmony custody in 2019, his uncle Kevin Montgomery reportedly saw the girl with black eyes. Adam Montgomery told his uncle that he had “beaten him around the house.”

Harmony is about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. He is also blind in his right eye. Manchester Police have asked anyone with information to call the dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

“We still have hope,” Miller said. “We see everyone else losing hope, and we still have hope. We have to do it for our son. Because that’s what he would expect from us.”