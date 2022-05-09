Adreian Payne, ex-college basketball standout, shot and killed in Florida, officials say



Former Michigan State college basketball standout Adrian Payne, who played four seasons in the NBA, was shot dead in Florida on Monday, officials said.

Payne, 31, was identified as a victim of a shooting in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. According to FOX35 Orlando, Payne was taken to hospital after officers arrived at the scene and was later pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority, 29, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and taken to the Orange County Jail. He was on the spot at the time of arrest, the station said.

Payne was a Michigan State standout from 2010 to 2014. He was twice selected in the All-Big Ten Second Team – in 2013 and 2014.

In the 2012-13 season, Payne averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Spartans in 36 games. The following season, he helped the Spartans to a Big Ten tournament championship. He averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game that year.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Payne with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and he later played with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In almost three seasons in Minnesota, he averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 99 games.

He will play five games for the Orlando Magic before succeeding in Europe. He was part of the teams that won the French Cup and the Greek Basketball Cup in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He recently played for Juventus Utena in Lithuania.

Michigan State legend Magic Johnson led the way in paying tribute to Payne on social media.

Police were still investigating the shooting.