Adrian Lester Finally Arrives on Broadway Through Wall Street

With all due respect to Miles, the casting switcheroo is a special treat for New Yorkers who haven’t gotten to see Lester nearly enough during his three-decade career on stage and screen. It seems unbelievable that he’s just making his Broadway debut, though he has popped up on small local stages: as Rosalind in Cheek by Joule’s “As You Like It” in 1991 and 1994, Peter Brooke in Moody Scandi The production of “Hamlet” as Prince who moved from London in 2001, or as the real-life 19th-century actor Ira Aldridge in “Red Velvet” (written by Lolita Chakraborty, Lester’s wife).

No matter how good those productions were, they didn’t turn him into the marquee name of New York. Lester good-naturedly pointed out that when she is recognized here, it is usually because of a pair of screen appearances that go back 20 or so years: Tracy in the TV series “Girlfriends” as a movie star. Dating the character of Ellis Ross and—as a president—campaigned in Mike Nichols’s film “Primary Colours”.

It’s another story back home, where the Birmingham-born Commander of the Order of the British Empire has won praise as Henry V and Othello, and received the Olivier Award in 1996 for his performance as Bobby. – Because, yes, Lester can sing and dance too.

He has also done requisite television work, for example, seven seasons on the comic caper “Hustle”, as Mickey Roux, the charming leader of a merry band of con artists.

That show’s producer, Tony Jordan, was looking for someone along the lines of George Clooney in “Ocean’s Eleven” to play Mickey. They’re tough designer shoes to fill, but Lester’s ability to embody unmistakable, deceptive chivalry proved to be perfect for an effortless criminal.

“I read 20 books on confidence tricks before making the show,” Jordan wrote in an email. “I must be the toughest person, but I know that if Adrian’s Mickey tried to sell me shares in a recently discovered gold mine in Arizona, I would have invested heavily.”

For Lester, the part was catnip because it was actually many parts. “The reason I stick with this character is because in every episode he pretends to be someone else,” he said. “You knew who he was inside, but you saw him become something else in front of you. And that,” he said, patting his fingers for emphasis, “was just gold dust to me. I loved This.”