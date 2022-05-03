Adrian Peterson agrees to domestic violence, alcohol counseling after February arrest: report



Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson has agreed to complete domestic violence and alcohol counseling after being arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in February, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office spokesman Rob Wilcox told USA Today Monday that Peterson agreed to go through 20 domestic violence and alcohol counseling over the next six months during a pre-filing hearing Friday, which was held as an alternative to the lawsuit.

Peterson, 36, has not been charged, but could face abuse if he does not complete counseling.

On February 13, airport police said they were responding to an incident of domestic violence that occurred that morning on a flight to Houston. Police said the plane exited the gate but was forced to turn due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and his wife Ashley Peterson, the outlet reported.

The NFL star was taken into custody and released after posting a $ 50,000 bond.

Peterson’s wife later defended him on Instagram, writing that the couple had a “verbal argument.”

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on a plane. Adrian never hit or hit me. It’s a personal matter between my husband and me. We tell everyone to respect our privacy, so we are the most important.” We can focus on the issues: our children, “he wrote on February 15.

Peterson, probably the future Hall of Famer, is currently fifth in the career racing yard with 14,918.

He has played with seven teams in his 15-year NFL career since being ranked No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Peterson jumped off the gate, won the offensive rookie of the year and made his first appearance in seven Pro Bowls in his 10th season with the Vikings. He ran for 11,747 yards and scored 97 racing touchdowns with Minnesota.

In 2021, he appeared in four games for the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks, ending the reserve season for the injured.

Peterson, who is a free agent, said he plans to play next season.