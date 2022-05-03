Sports

Adrian Peterson agrees to domestic violence, alcohol counseling after February arrest: report

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Adrian Peterson agrees to domestic violence, alcohol counseling after February arrest: report
Written by admin
Adrian Peterson agrees to domestic violence, alcohol counseling after February arrest: report

Adrian Peterson agrees to domestic violence, alcohol counseling after February arrest: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson has agreed to complete domestic violence and alcohol counseling after being arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in February, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office spokesman Rob Wilcox told USA Today Monday that Peterson agreed to go through 20 domestic violence and alcohol counseling over the next six months during a pre-filing hearing Friday, which was held as an alternative to the lawsuit.

Peterson, 36, has not been charged, but could face abuse if he does not complete counseling.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

September 20, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings Adrian Peterson (26) runs with the ball in the second half against Detroit Lions at TCF Bank Stadium.

September 20, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings Adrian Peterson (26) runs with the ball in the second half against the Detroit Lions at TCF Bank Stadium.
(Jesse Johnson-USA Today Sports)

On February 13, airport police said they were responding to an incident of domestic violence that occurred that morning on a flight to Houston. Police said the plane exited the gate but was forced to turn due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and his wife Ashley Peterson, the outlet reported.

The NFL star was taken into custody and released after posting a $ 50,000 bond.

Peterson’s wife later defended him on Instagram, writing that the couple had a “verbal argument.”

Adrian Peterson’s arrest will not be charged, officials say

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on a plane. Adrian never hit or hit me. It’s a personal matter between my husband and me. We tell everyone to respect our privacy, so we are the most important.” We can focus on the issues: our children, “he wrote on February 15.

READ Also  Nets react to 'devastating' Brooklyn subway shooting that left dozens injured

Peterson, probably the future Hall of Famer, is currently fifth in the career racing yard with 14,918.

November 1, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; The Minnesota Vikings run back with Adrian Peterson (26) carrying the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field.

November 1, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; The Minnesota Vikings run back with Adrian Peterson (26) carrying the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field.
(Mike Dinovo-USA Today Sports)

He has played with seven teams in his 15-year NFL career since being ranked No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Peterson jumped off the gate, won the offensive rookie of the year and made his first appearance in seven Pro Bowls in his 10th season with the Vikings. He ran for 11,747 yards and scored 97 racing touchdowns with Minnesota.

In 2021, he appeared in four games for the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks, ending the reserve season for the injured.

Tennessee Titans run Adrian Peterson during NFL football practice on Friday, November 5, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans run Adrian Peterson during NFL football practice on Friday, November 5, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
((AP Photo / Mark Humphrey))

Peterson, who is a free agent, said he plans to play next season.


#Adrian #Peterson #agrees #domestic #violence #alcohol #counseling #February #arrest #report

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment