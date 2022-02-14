Sports

Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence, says he’s innocent: ‘I don’t hit women’

Adrian Peterson, an NFL trailblazer, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport and charged with aggravated domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports.

Tennessee Titans Adrian Peterson answers questions after NFL football practice on Friday, November 5, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

Peterson, who was removed from a flight after an altercation with his wife, fired back Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong. He admitted that he had argued with his wife, but did not believe he had done anything to obtain an arrest warrant.

“I was literally shocked that they took me to jail,” Peterson said. Fox 26. “They were like, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Peterson, but with a scratch on his finger, (in) the state of California, we have to take you.’ I sit there and watch the plane go backwards and take off and I just say, ‘Wow! I can’t believe this is happening right now. I’m going to jail, and I literally did nothing.’

Adrian Peterson in December 2015.

(Hannah Faslien / Getty Images)

“It went out of proportion. My wife and I got into an argument on the plane. It was almost the essence of it. I finally grabbed her hand and snatched her ring from her finger. She made no complaint. I literally went to jail because the ring had a scratch on his finger. There was just a disagreement between us. I know the titles: Domestic Violence. You want me to think I beat him or something. It was nothing like that. “

Peterson said one of the passengers on the plane paid more attention to the situation.

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings is seen back during a pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 28, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Ronald C. Modra / Sports Imagery / Getty Images)

“All I can say is that it looks terrible because Adrian Peterson has been arrested for domestic violence,” Peterson said. “I don’t hurt women. It’s not a situation and it just looks bad. I’ll deal with it and move forward by withdrawing the accusations if God wills.”

Peterson, a future Hall of Famer, has played four games for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 NFL season. He has spent 17 seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, the Washington Commanders, the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints.


