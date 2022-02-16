Sports

Adrian Peterson’s arrest will not lead to charges, officials say

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Adrian Peterson’s arrest will not lead to charges, officials say
Written by admin
Adrian Peterson’s arrest will not lead to charges, officials say

Adrian Peterson’s arrest will not lead to charges, officials say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Free-agent NFL returnee Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning after airport officials said there was domestic violence, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file a complaint.

ESPN reports that Los Angeles Airport Police received a call about possible domestic violence on a flight to Houston around 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday and responded to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Adrian Peterson attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Adrian Peterson attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

The 36-year-old was sued by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division and was granted $ 50,000 bail – he was released on bond Sunday afternoon.

Peterson and his wife, Ashley, of Super Bowl on Sunday responded to his arrest on domestic violence charges, both denying that he had hurt her.

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument,” Ashley Peterson wrote in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, it was on a plane. Adrian never hit or hit me.”

Yahoo Sports reports that Ashley Peterson’s statement following an interview with Peterson on Monday announced that she “does not hurt women.”

Adrian Peterson of the Seattle Seahawks # 21 reacts after beating the Detroit Lions 51-29 at Lumen Field on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Adrian Peterson of the Seattle Seahawks # 21 reacts after beating the Detroit Lions 51-29 at Lumen Field on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
(Steve Chambers / Getty Images)

READ Also  Remembering Andriy Shevchenko's Chelsea career

“It’s out of proportion,” Peterson said To say Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston. “My wife and I got into an argument on the plane. That’s the gist of it. I finally grabbed her hand and untied her ring from her finger. She didn’t charge. The state of California charged because she had a scratch on her hand.”

“I don’t hurt women. It’s not a situation like that, and it just looks bad. I’ll deal with it, and God willing, go ahead and withdraw the accusations.”

Peterson’s case will now be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who will examine the case and may still charge Peterson with domestic violence, TMZ reported.

The 15-year-old NFL veteran finished last season for the injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to their practice squad in December after playing his three-game game with the Tennessee Titans per ESPN.

Tennessee Titans run Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, November 5, 2021. Henry has helped the Titans 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Peterson replace injured NFL running back Derrick.

Tennessee Titans run Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, November 5, 2021. Henry has helped the Titans 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Peterson replace injured NFL running back Derrick.
(AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career racing yards and says he plans to continue playing next season.


#Adrian #Petersons #arrest #lead #charges #officials

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Prediction: Celtic vs Lille OSC

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment