Adrian Peterson’s arrest will not lead to charges, officials say



Free-agent NFL returnee Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning after airport officials said there was domestic violence, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file a complaint.

ESPN reports that Los Angeles Airport Police received a call about possible domestic violence on a flight to Houston around 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday and responded to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim.”

The 36-year-old was sued by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division and was granted $ 50,000 bail – he was released on bond Sunday afternoon.

Peterson and his wife, Ashley, of Super Bowl on Sunday responded to his arrest on domestic violence charges, both denying that he had hurt her.

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument,” Ashley Peterson wrote in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, it was on a plane. Adrian never hit or hit me.”

Yahoo Sports reports that Ashley Peterson’s statement following an interview with Peterson on Monday announced that she “does not hurt women.”

“It’s out of proportion,” Peterson said To say Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston. “My wife and I got into an argument on the plane. That’s the gist of it. I finally grabbed her hand and untied her ring from her finger. She didn’t charge. The state of California charged because she had a scratch on her hand.”

“I don’t hurt women. It’s not a situation like that, and it just looks bad. I’ll deal with it, and God willing, go ahead and withdraw the accusations.”

Peterson’s case will now be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who will examine the case and may still charge Peterson with domestic violence, TMZ reported.

The 15-year-old NFL veteran finished last season for the injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to their practice squad in December after playing his three-game game with the Tennessee Titans per ESPN.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career racing yards and says he plans to continue playing next season.