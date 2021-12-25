Adrianne Curry Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Adrianne Curry’s Net Worth?

Adrianne Curry is an American model and reality TV personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand dollars. She is best known for being crowned the winner of the first cycle of the reality television competition series “America’s Next Top Model” in 2003. In 2005, she was No. 100 on Maxim’s Hot 100 list and a year later posed naked for the February edition of Playboy magazine.Since then, Curry has appeared on a number of other reality shows including “The Surreal Life,” “My Fair Brady,” “Celebrity Paranormal Project,” and “The Tester.”

While appearing on “The Surreal Life” Adrianne began a relationship with Christopher Knight, the formerly the child star who played Peter Brady on the late ’60s/early ’70s show “The Brady Bunch.” Knight proposed in 2005 and the two went on to appear together on their own reality series “My Fair Brady.”

Early Life

Adrianne Curry was born on August 6, 1982 in Joliet, Illinois. She is of Italian ancestry, and was raised Roman Catholic. Curry had an incredibly troubled childhood; when she was five, she was kidnapped and subjected to abuse by a sex predator. Later, at the age of 12, she was kidnapped by a teenage male acquaintance, who locked her in a closet for two days and abused her. By the time she was 13, Curry had become addicted to cocaine and heroin, and made a number of suicide attempts amid her bouts of self-harm. She went to Joliet West High School as a teen, but dropped out at the age of 17. Later, she earned her GED, and became sober.

“America’s Next Top Model” and Modeling Career

As a young adult, Curry was launched to fame when she won the inaugural cycle of the reality television competition show “America’s Next Top Model” in 2003. Subsequently, she was signed to Wilhelmina Models in New York City, and went on to pose for such magazines as Us Weekly, OK!, People, Maxim, and Life & Style. Curry has also modeled for brands including Famous Stars and Stripes, Von Dutch Watches, Kinis Bikinis, Ed Hardy, and Merit Diamonds. Meanwhile, on the runway, she has appeared in shows for Anne Bowen, Jaime Pressly, Pamela Anderson, and Christopher Deane, among others.

In February of 2006, Curry made a splash when she appeared nude in an issue of Playboy magazine, and also graced the cover. Two years later, she returned for another cover and nude pictorial, and was named one of Playboy’s top 25 sexiest women. Among her other notable work, Curry is a spokesmodel for the Flex Belt alongside Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna.

Television Career

Beyond “America’s Next Top Model,” Curry has appeared in many other shows both as herself and as an actor. In 2003, she played the character of Roberta in two episodes of the sitcom “Half & Half.” Two years later, Curry starred in the fourth season of the reality series “The Surreal Life,” appearing alongside Da Brat, Chyna, Verne Troyer, Jane Wiedlin, Christopher Knight, and Marcus Schenkenberg. The same year, she was a cohost on the game show “Ballbreakers,” and guest-starred in an episode of the sitcom “Hot Properties.” From 2005 to 2008, Curry starred alongside her fiancee, and eventually husband, Christopher Knight on the VH1 series “My Fair Brady,” which chronicled their life together. The final season of the show focused on Curry’s breast enhancement surgery and Knight’s contentious wish to start a family.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Among her other television credits, Curry appeared on the short-lived 2006 paranormal reality series “Celebrity Paranormal Project.” The next year, she appeared alongside Courteney Cox in an episode of the FX series “Dirt.” In 2008, Curry was a judge on “Gimme My Reality Show!” and appeared with her family and friends in an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.” She subsequently hosted 14 episodes of the comedy clip show “World’s Dumbest…,” and served as a judge and resident celebrity gamer on the PlayStation Network reality series “The Tester.” In 2012, Curry created the show “Adrianne Curry’s Super Fans” for comic book legend Stan Lee’s YouTube channel, Stan Lee’s World of Heroes.

Film Career

Although she is primarily known for her television work, Curry has appeared in a handful of films. Her first role was in the 2006 movie “Fallen Angels.” Two years later, she appeared in the thriller “Jack Rio” as well as “Light Years Away.” In 2015, Curry made a cameo appearance as herself in the horror comedy anthology film “Tales of Halloween,” in which a pair of teens hijacks her car to run down trick-or-treaters and ransack a convenience mart.

Personal Life

In 2006, Curry wed former “Brady Bunch” actor Christopher Knight, who had proposed to her the year before during the season finale of their VH1 series “My Fair Brady.” The pair married in Curry’s hometown of Joliet in a goth-themed wedding ceremony. In 2011, Curry and Knight separated, with their divorce becoming official in 2013. Four years later, Curry got engaged to voice actor Matthew Rhode, who she then married in 2018. Deciding to leave Hollywood for a more rural life, the couple moved to Whitefish, Montana. There, Curry runs her own lifestyle blog.