Adrienne Warren wins her first Tony Award for ‘Tina’

Adrienne Warren has only been living in “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” for a few weeks. But now, when she’s gone, she can take a Tony Award with her.

Warren’s performance as Turner, a role he originated in London and then in New York in 2019, thrilled audiences when the show opened. Jesse Green, a theater critic for The New York Times, wrote, “In a performance that’s part capture, part workout and part wig, Adrienne Warren rocks the rafters and dares to step in the diva’s heels. Clears your doubts about someone.”

“I’m really looking forward to the day that the bodies and souls and spirits of the people involved in these shows can be invited and join us in the festivities,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Because those bodies, those bodies, those souls, those souls are what make up Broadway.”

“And the second we started making this business,” she continued, “and creating business and working through the lens of humanity through business and respecting those bodies and those souls and those souls, the more the art was transformative. The more art will change lives, the more art will change this world because the world is crying out to us to change.