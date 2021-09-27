Adrienne Warren wins her first Tony Award for ‘Tina’
Adrienne Warren has only been living in “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” for a few weeks. But now, when she’s gone, she can take a Tony Award with her.
Warren’s performance as Turner, a role he originated in London and then in New York in 2019, thrilled audiences when the show opened. Jesse Green, a theater critic for The New York Times, wrote, “In a performance that’s part capture, part workout and part wig, Adrienne Warren rocks the rafters and dares to step in the diva’s heels. Clears your doubts about someone.”
“I’m really looking forward to the day that the bodies and souls and spirits of the people involved in these shows can be invited and join us in the festivities,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Because those bodies, those bodies, those souls, those souls are what make up Broadway.”
“And the second we started making this business,” she continued, “and creating business and working through the lens of humanity through business and respecting those bodies and those souls and those souls, the more the art was transformative. The more art will change lives, the more art will change this world because the world is crying out to us to change.
“I am so grateful for this,” she concluded, “it means the world to me, thank you so much.
“Tina,” which has been off since the start of the pandemic shutdown, is scheduled to resume performances on October 8 with Warren in the title role; She plans to leave production on October 31, and will be succeeded by Nekeki Obi-Melekwe.
Warren is starring as Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, in the upcoming ABC series, “The Movement,” which features a producing team that includes Jay-Z and Will Smith. And she recently signed a development deal with another producer on the show, Capital Entertainment.
Warren, 34, grew up in Virginia and studied acting at Marymount Manhattan College. She made her Broadway debut in 2012 in “Bring It On: The Musical” and then had a breakthrough four years later with a Tony-nominated performance in “Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Follows” . “
In 2016, Warren was among the founders of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which seeks to combat racism. The organization is being honored with a special Tony Award this year.
