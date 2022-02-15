Adulting Aspirants to The Reunion best free of cost web series on OTT you tube web series

Sometimes you have to take expensive subscriptions to watch some content on OTT, but today we have brought you a list of series that you can watch for free.

In the world of OTT, YouTube was the most popular before platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sony Liv. Even today, where Netflix and all other platforms charge for subscription, one to one interesting content is available on YouTube for free. Today we are going to tell you about some such web series, which you can watch for free anytime by taking time out. All these series are available on YouTube.

TVF Aspirants- Every year more than 10 lakh students appear in UPSC or Civil Services examinations in India. TVF is a dedication not only for aspirants but also for anyone preparing for any competitive exam or planning to do so. This is the story of 3 UPSC aspirants. This show is one of the most popular web series around the world. It also teaches you to accept failure and live with heartbreak and to take yourself seriously.

TVF Cubicles- Adventure trailers, gangs, government missions attract the audience a lot. TVF cubicles can prove to be a great choice in such a situation. The life of 22-year-old Piyush working in a corporate job has won everyone’s heart. It covers all facets of corporate life and its struggles, and everything is presented in a scintillating manner. This can leave you with great nostalgia and FOMO, considering that most of our work has been confined to WFH.

Girlsplanning- This series has been awarded with excellent reviews and ratings. The show is entertaining, funny and bold. Once the show starts, the interest to watch it in full increases with every second. Ruchi and Mithali tell a nervous Nikhil about the importance of first impressions just before the date with Sneha. In dating, she is seen guiding him about the dos and don’ts.

Adulting- The story of this series is based on 2 girls whose age is around 20 years old, who hails from Delhi and tries to settle down in the life of Mumbai. Everyone dreams of living on their own and doing something for themselves, but with freedom. In such a situation, everyone likes this story very much and the series has got very good reviews and ratings.

The Reunion- Everyone in this series can relate their feelings. There comes a time in everyone’s life when they say goodbye to their friends and group after the completion of school and college. After this, every day and with every passing time, he wants to meet those friends and groups and after the gap of years, wants to see who has reached where in life and what is he doing. This show is based on this reunion.