Advertisement of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Times Square in New York! Advertisement of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Times Square in New York!

Making his country proud globally, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is honored and fortunate as his much-awaited film ‘The Kashmir Files’ becomes the first film to make it to the iconic ‘Times Square’ tower in New York on India’s Republic Day Is. Vivek explains, “The film was supposed to release on Republic Day on January 26, but it was postponed due to Kovid. But the fans and supporters of this film decided that they should advertise it on Times Square which is the world’s largest. Expensive and reputed advertising site and they raised their own fund led by global Kashmiri Pandits and made it possible.

It is a matter of honor and pride for India and every single Indian because the issue of Kashmir genocide is now being brought into the mainstream only by fans and supporters.”

Both Vivek and his actor wife Pallavi Joshi were in the USA for over a month for a special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in different cities. From being a part of ‘The Peace March’ (which took place from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to the memorial of Martin Luther) to delivering impressive speeches at various prestigious institutions in the United States of America,

Vivek and Pallavi are elated with the humble and heartfelt response they have received during the screening of the film. Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the Kashmiri Pandit community with the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide.

It is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali and Chinmay Mandlekar in stellar roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

