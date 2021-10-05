Advertisers heading into the holiday season are disappointed by Facebook’s shutdown.

For more than five hours on Monday, when Facebook and Instagram were dark, David Herrmann was concerned about the ads.

Mr. Herrmann, an independent media buyer, said everyone he worked with relied heavily on the platform, which sucks up the bulk of the $80 million to $100 million in advertising spend he manages each year.

Mr Herrmann said a company that advertises exclusively on Facebook saw its revenue drop 70 percent during the outage from the same period a week ago. Sales fell 30 percent for another company, which spends $40,000 a day on ads.

“I was more or less constantly checking Facebook throughout the day hoping it would come back,” he said. “But without clear instructions from Facebook, we just had to wait.”