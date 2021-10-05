Advertisers heading into the holiday season are disappointed by Facebook’s shutdown.
For more than five hours on Monday, when Facebook and Instagram were dark, David Herrmann was concerned about the ads.
Mr. Herrmann, an independent media buyer, said everyone he worked with relied heavily on the platform, which sucks up the bulk of the $80 million to $100 million in advertising spend he manages each year.
Mr Herrmann said a company that advertises exclusively on Facebook saw its revenue drop 70 percent during the outage from the same period a week ago. Sales fell 30 percent for another company, which spends $40,000 a day on ads.
“I was more or less constantly checking Facebook throughout the day hoping it would come back,” he said. “But without clear instructions from Facebook, we just had to wait.”
Ads fuel Facebook, which derives more than 98 percent of its revenue from more than 10 million active advertisers. In the three months ending June 30, it generated an average of $78 million in ad sales every six hours.
But a flurry of criticism in recent years has caused many of Facebook’s customers to turn their backs on the company. Frans Haugen, a former project manager for Facebook, testified before senators on Tuesday that the company was aware of the disadvantages of its services, such as the negative effects of Instagram on teenage girls. Facebook has also faced the ire of advertisers for its handling of hate speech, misinformation, privacy and more.
Graham Mudd, Facebook’s Vice President of Ads and Business Product Marketing, wrote on twitter On Monday that outage affected Facebook’s advertising platform and it apologized “for causing this disruption to our customers.”
Media buyers noted that Facebook went dark at the start of the most critical period for many advertisers, as they launch holiday campaigns during a season that is expected to be complicated this year by supply chain conflicts and pandemic restrictions.
“By the end of this one could be head on the pies,” wrote Aaron Advertising Digital Agency founder Corey Dobbin. on twitter.
Many businesses rely exclusively on Facebook to reach customers, Mr. Dobbins, who manages about $50,000 a day in ad spend, said in an interview. Most of its customers’ spending goes to Facebook, the rest to Google, Snap, and other platforms.
“The name of the game for many advertisers, if it wasn’t already, is diversification,” he said. “It’s a perfect example of why you can’t rely on one channel to bring in all of your revenue.”
He continued: “It’s just too risky for your business to rely on Facebook for a long time.”
Mr Dobbins said he would be surprised if Facebook refunds advertisers.
“That’s how Facebook works,” he said. “Always has been, probably always will be.”
Many companies used Facebook outages to evaluate how their ads were performing on competing platforms. As Facebook users flocked to the alternative services, Twitter posted on its own platform.hello really everyone,Receiving over three million likes and a distraught face emoji Instagram account. Netflix posted a meme featuring his popular “Squid Game” show, portraying Twitter as a defender.
But Mr Herrmann, a media buyer, said advertisers would continue to be tied down by Facebook’s sheer size and reach.
“It could and still is a massive impact in the media buying space, so it’s not going anywhere,” he said. “TikTok is fast approaching, but no one does it in a big way as well as Facebook.”
