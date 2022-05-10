Advocates push for hospital transparency in NY





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Advocates gathered at the Capitol on Monday to pass the Hospital Transparency bill. The bill would allow patients to determine whether the hospital in their area offers the care they need before they are admitted to the hospital.

New York Sen. Michelle Hinchey is one of the sponsors of the legislation. She said it’s important as more hopsitals merge together.

“People, patients, community members deserve to know what healthcare is available to them at every hospital they may seek to go to,” she said.

Sen. Hinchey also said the legislation is important as the ongoing battle over Roe v. Wade continues in the U.S. Supreme Court.