World

Advocates push for hospital transparency in NY

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Advocates push for hospital transparency in NY
Written by admin
Advocates push for hospital transparency in NY

Advocates push for hospital transparency in NY

generic hospital sign resized 37828856 ver1.0

Posted:

Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Advocates gathered at the Capitol on Monday to pass the Hospital Transparency bill. The bill would allow patients to determine whether the hospital in their area offers the care they need before they are admitted to the hospital.

New York Sen. Michelle Hinchey is one of the sponsors of the legislation. She said it’s important as more hopsitals merge together.

“People, patients, community members deserve to know what healthcare is available to them at every hospital they may seek to go to,” she said.

Sen. Hinchey also said the legislation is important as the ongoing battle over Roe v. Wade continues in the U.S. Supreme Court.

#Advocates #push #hospital #transparency

READ Also  Ukraine says drone destroyed Russian landing ship near Snake Island

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment