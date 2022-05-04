AEW star CM Punk powerslams critics of his apparent Roe v. Wade support: ‘We respect women here’



All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star CM Punk has condemned sending her a message on Instagram in support of her explicit support for abortion rights, a draft Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Rowe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Punk posted a picture of himself wearing a blue T-shirt showing a picture of a vagina with the message, “Get your own, then tell me what to do.”

That’s when the pro wrestling star came after him in his direct messages in favor of a possible Supreme Court ruling to apparently strike out Roe v. Wade. Punk bit back.

One man asked Punk, “Will you cry a little?”

Punk replied: “A little bit, yes. For my wife, my sisters, mothers and women who are helplessly looking at their rights over their own bodies have been taken away by elite, rich, white, terrorist religious fascists. Being human means when I cry. He masquerades injustice as a religious right. His body, his choice. “

Another told her to stop it with politics and Punk wrote again, “Unfollow me. We respect women here.”

Survival of the fittest is a response to a leaked Supreme Court decision that Ro V. Wade will cancel

He also re-posted those who supported his T-shirt.

The Supreme Court has issued a response to a draft opinion report that, if published, would overturn Rowe v. Wade, with Chief Justice John Roberts strongly condemning the leak in the press.

In a brief statement, the court acknowledged that the leaked document was indeed real, noting that it was only a draft and that the court had not issued a final decision on the matter.

“Judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work. Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent the court’s decision or the final position of any member of the case,” the court said.

Roberts, in his own statement with the court’s press release, announced that he had called on the court-martial to investigate the situation and find out the source of the leaked document in Politico. Roberts also spoke out against the notion that the leak could be a political ploy to influence the outcome of the case.

Politico reported the first draft leaked.

Ron Blazer of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.