AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Thailand Football Score: India won 4-1, broadcast here-here

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football, India vs Thailand Football Match Score: India defeated Thailand 4-1 on Sunday (January 6) in their first match of the AFC Asia Cup. Sunil Chhetri scored two goals for the team, while JJ and Thapa scored 1-1. Let us tell you that this continental tournament is now being played between 24 teams for the first time, which used to be 16 teams. The Indian team has a chance to reach the knockout round, having been runner-up in 1964. In the year 1984 and 2011, India was knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

The top two teams from each of six groups of four teams each and the four third-placed teams will qualify for Round 16. The Indian team, participating in the fourth Asian Cup, played a goalless draw with China and Oman before the tournament, while they suffered a close 1-2 loss to Jordan in the third major match before the Asian Cup.

India vs Thailand Football Score

When and where did the match take place?

The match between India and Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup began at 7 pm on Sunday (January 6) at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where did the broadcast take place?

India vs Thailand match telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 1 (Kannada) Gaya.

Can also be viewed online?

Yes, the live streaming of the match was available on Hotstar. Apart from this, live scores and updates of the match were also provided on Jansatta.com.