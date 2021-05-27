AFCAT 2 2021 Recruitment Notification Out @afcat.cdac.in, Apply Online for 357 Vacancies for IAF Commissioned Officers Post





AFCAT 2 2021 Recruitment Notification Obtain: Indian Air Drive (IAF) has launched the notification for Air Drive Widespread Admission Take a look at (AFCAT-2) for recruitment of Commissioned Officers Posts. Online purposes are invited for the programs commencing in July 2022 for grant of Brief Service Fee (SSC) in Flying Department and Everlasting Fee (PC) and Brief Service Fee (SSC) in Floor Obligation (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches and grant of PC/ SSC for NCC Particular Entry Scheme (For flying department) and for Meteorology Entry from 01 June 2021 to 30 June 2021 on official web site www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in OR www.afcat.cdac.in



A complete of 334 vacancies shall be crammed by way of AFCAT Entry, NCC Particular Entry & Meteorology Entry.

Candidates can test extra particulars on AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2021 resembling academic qualification , choice course of, examination sample, syllabus based mostly on earlier 12 months recruitment.

AFCAT 2 Notification Obtain

AFCAT 2 2021 Vital Dates



Topic Vital Date Beginning Date for AFCAT 2 Online Utility 01 June 2021 Final Date for AFCAT 2 Registration 30 June 2021 AFCAT 2 2021 Admit Card Date to be launched AFCAT 2 2021 Examination Date to be launched AFCAT 2021 2 Course Graduation to be launched

AFCAT 2 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Commissioned Officer – 357 Posts

Entry Kind Department No. of Posts

AFCAT Flying SSC – 96 Floor Obligation (Technical) AE(L) : PC – 20, SSC – 78 AE(M) : PC – 08, SSC – 31 Floor Obligation (NonTechnical) Admin : PC -10, SSC – 42 Edn : PC – 04, SSC -17 NCC

Particular

Entry Flying 10% seats out of CDSE

vacancies for PC and 10%

seats out of AFCAT

vacancies for SSC Meteorology Entry Meteorology Met : PC– 06,SSC– 22

AFCAT 2 2021 Wage:

Flying Officer – Rs. 56100 – 177500 at Pay Stage – 10, MSP Rs. 15500 (Flight Cadets shall obtain a hard and fast stipend of Rs 56,100/- per 30 days throughout one 12 months of coaching.)

AFCAT 2 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification & Expertise:

Flying Department

Candidates ought to have mandatorily handed with a minimal of fifty% marks every in Maths and Physics at 10+2 stage and Commencement with minimal three years diploma course in any self-discipline from a acknowledged College with a minimal of 60% marks or equal. OR BE/B Tech diploma (4 years course) from a recognised College with a minimal of 60% marks or equal. OR Candidates who’ve cleared Part A & B examination of Affiliate Membership of Establishment of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised College with a minimal of 60% marks or equal.

Floor Obligation (Technical) Department.

Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)}. – Candidates with a minimal of fifty% marks every in Physics and Arithmetic at 10+2 stage and a minimal of 4 years diploma commencement/built-in post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Expertise from acknowledged College OR cleared Sections A and B examination of Affiliate Membership of Establishment of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Establishment of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by precise research with a minimal of 60% marks or equal within the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Laptop Engineering/Expertise. (aac) Laptop Engineering & Utility. (aad) Laptop Science and Engineering/Expertise. (aae) Electrical and Laptop Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Expertise. 4 (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Laptop Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Laptop Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Management. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Management Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Management Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Management Engineering. (aav) Data Expertise. (aaw) Spacecraft Expertise. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electrical Energy and Equipment Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Safety.

Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)} – Candidates with a minimal of fifty% marks every in Physics and Arithmetic at 10+2 stage and a minimal of 4 years diploma commencement/built-in post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Expertise from recognised College OR cleared Sections A & B examination of Affiliate Membership of Establishment of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by precise research with a minimal of 60% marks or equal within the following disciplines:- (aaa) Aerospace Engineering. (aab) Aeronautical Engineering. (aac) Plane Upkeep Engineering. (aad) Mechanical Engineering. (aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation. (aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Manufacturing). (aag) Mechanical Engineering (Restore and Upkeep). (aah) Mechatronics. (aaj) Industrial Engineering. (aak) Manufacturing Engineering. (aal) Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering. (aam) Supplies Science and Engineering. (aan) Metallurgical and Supplies Engineering. (aao) Aerospace and Utilized Mechanics. (aap) Automotive Engineering. (aaq) Robotics (aar) Nanotechnology (aas) Rubber Expertise and Rubber Engineering.

Floor Obligation (Non-Technical) Branches

Administration – Handed 10+2 and Graduate Diploma (Minimal three years diploma course) in any self-discipline from a recognised college with a minimal of 60% marks or equal or cleared part A & B examination of Affiliate Membership of Establishment of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised college with a minimal of 60% marks or equal.

Schooling – Handed 10+2 and Post-Commencement with 50% in any self-discipline together with built-in programs providing PG (Single diploma with out permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Commencement in any self-discipline.

Meteorology – Post Graduate Diploma in any Science stream/ Arithmetic/ Statistics/ Geography/ Laptop Purposes/ Environmental Science/ Utilized Physics/ Oceanography/ Meteorology/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Ecology & Atmosphere/ Geophysics/ Environmental Biology with minimal of fifty% marks in combination of all papers put collectively (Offered Maths and Physics have been studied at Commencement Stage with a minimal of 55% marks in every).

Marital Standing:

Candidates under 25 years of age have to be single on the time of graduation of the course. Widows/ Widowers and divorcees (with or with out encumbrances) under 25 years of age are additionally not eligible.

Age Restrict:

Flying Department: 20 to 24 years as on 01 July 2022 i.e. born between 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2002 (each dates inclusive). Higher age restrict for candidates holding legitimate and present Industrial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 12 months i.e. born between 02 July 1996 to 01 July 2002 (each dates inclusive).

Floor Obligation (Technical/ Non-Technical): Branches. 20 to 26 years as on 01 July 2022 i.e. born between 02 July 1996 to 01 July 2002

Choice Course of for AFCAT 2 2021

The choice can be completed on the idea of:

AFCAT written examination Officers Intelligence Score Take a look at & Image Notion and Dialogue check, Psychological check Group assessments / Interview.

AFCAT Examination Sample 2021

AFCAT Examination – 100 questions on Common Consciousness, Verbal Capability in English, Numerical Capability and Reasoning and Army Aptitude Take a look at. The whole marks of the examination of 300 marks. The length of the check is 2 Hours. EKT [For Candidates with one of the choices as (Technical) Branch] – There can be 50 questions on Mechanical, Laptop Science and Electrical & Electronics of 150 marks and the time length to finish the check is 45 minutes.

AFCAT 2 Marking Scheme

Three marks can be awarded for each right reply.

One mark can be deducted for each incorrect reply.

No marks for unattempted questions.

AFCAT Syllabus 2021

English – Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of right phrase, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases.

Common Consciousness – Historical past, Geography, Civics, Politics, Present Affairs, Atmosphere, Primary Science, Defence, Artwork, Tradition, Sports activities, and many others.

Numerical Capability – Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Common, Revenue & Loss, Share, Ratio & Proportion and Easy Curiosity, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams).

Reasoning and Army Aptitude Take a look at – Verbal Abilities and Spatial Capability.

AFCAT 2 AFSB 2021

Air Drive Choice Board (AFSB)- Candidates who would clear the Online AFCAT can be referred to as at one of many Air Drive Choice Boards (AFSB ). There can be three phases below AFSB

Stage-I – Officer Intelligence Score Take a look at together with Image Notion and dialogue check can be carried out on the primary day. Stage-I check is a screening check and solely those that qualify would bear subsequent testing. All Stage-I certified candidates could be subjected to doc test to establish their eligibility for the branches utilized for. Candidates who both don’t qualify in Stage-I or don’t meet the required eligibility standards could be despatched again on the primary day itself.

Stage-II – Psychological check can be carried out on Day 1(Afternoon) and the Group Checks and Interview would start after doc test for the subsequent 5 days.

For Flying Department. – Computerised Pilot Choice System (CPSS) could be administered to really helpful candidates solely. That is as soon as in a lifetime check. Candidates who’ve failed the CPSS/ PABT in an earlier try or a Flight Cadet suspended from flying coaching at Air Drive Academy is not going to be eligible.

AFCAT 2 2021 Closing Benefit Record

Closing advantage listing shall be ready on the idea of the whole marks secured by them within the written examination and within the AFSB assessments.

How one can Apply for AFCAT 2 2021 Recruitment ?

Eligible candidates can apply on-line for IAF AFCAT 2 2021 by way of ‘careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in’ from 01 June to 30 June by following steps. Aadhaar Card is necessary for on-line registration

1.Click on “CANDIDATE LOGIN’’ on the Dwelling page- results in AFCAT Signal-in

2.Within the subsequent web page, candidates to click on “NOT YET REGISTERED? REGISTER HERE”.

3.Signal Up: Creation of Log-in ID and applicant will obtain a password in his/her registered electronic mail id.

4.After profitable registration, sign-in with registered electronic mail id and system generated password.

5.Reset Password- Log-Out (candidates should keep in mind their login ID and password for future use throughout the examination course of).

6.Contemporary Log-in.

7.Choice of Entry: “AFCAT”; “NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH”.

8.Click on “INSTRUCTIONS”. Learn Directions fastidiously.

9.Acknowledgement of getting learn and understood instructions- Examine field to proceed to subsequent stage.

10.Click on “APPLICATION FORM FILLING”

11.Click on “MAKE PAYMENT”- Online (relevant solely for AFCAT)

12.Click on “PAYMENT STATUS” to view whether or not fee is profitable. If Registration Quantity is displayed, it implies that the fee is profitable.

Examination Charge:

Rs. 250/- (No Charge for NCC Particular entry)