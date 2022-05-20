AFCAT 2022: Golden Opportunity To Join Indian Air Force, Find Out In Which Department Recruitment – AFCAT 2022 Notification Registration Will Start From June 2022

AFCAT 2022: Golden Opportunity To Join Indian Air Pressure, Find Out In Which Department Recruitment – AFCAT 2022 Notification Registration Will Start From June 2022

Indian Air Pressure (IAF) has issued brief discover for Air Pressure Frequent Admission Take a look at (AFCAT 2022). candidates for the Air Pressure can apply from June 1, 2022. To apply, candidates ought to go to the web site careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in. The examination might be carried out within the Indian Air Pressure within the Flying Department and Floor Responsibility (Technical and Non-Technical) departments. Aside from this, recruitment will even be completed for NCC Particular Entry in Metrology Entry and Flying Department in Metrology Department.

Age vary

Flying Officer

The age of the candidate to use must be between 20 to 24 years. Candidate ought to have been born between 02 July 1999 to 01 July 2003 i.e. age might be calculated from 1st July 2023.

Land responsibility

The age of the candidate must be 20 to 26 years whereas making use of. That’s, the applicant ought to have been born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2003.



Choice

The AFCAT 2022 examination might be carried out on-line. Additionally the candidate has to look for the Engineering Data Take a look at for Floor Responsibility Department. The ultimate benefit of the chosen candidates might be based mostly on the efficiency of AFCAT and AFSB.

Examination pattern

The Air Pressure Frequent Entrance Examination Paper might be of 300 marks through which 100 questions might be requested. These questions might be on Common Consciousness, Verbal Means in English, Numerical Means, Reasoning, Navy Aptitude. Candidates might be given 2 hours and 45 minutes for the examination.



Software price

To apply, candidates must pay an utility price of Rs.250 / -. There isn’t a utility price for NCC Particular Entry and Metrology Entry.

Academic Qualification

Flying Department – Candidate ought to have handed twelfth with 50% marks and will have handed twelfth with Arithmetic and Physics. Additionally, a graduate in any department with 60% marks from a acknowledged college is required. In addition, the candidate should have a BE / BTech diploma with 60% marks.

Floor Responsibility (Technical) Department – Handed twelfth with 50% marks, twelfth in Arithmetic and Physics topics and 4 years diploma / Built-in Put up Graduate Diploma in Engineering.