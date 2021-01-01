afcat.cdac.in: IAF AFCAT Admission 2021: Admission card issued on afcat.cdac.in, check AFCAT date and sample here

Highlights IAF AFCAT 2 Admission card issued.

The exam will start from August 28.

More than 300 vacancies.

Check the sample and date of the exam.

IAF AFCAT Admission 2021, Exam Date and Sample: The Indian Air Force has issued admission papers for the AFCAT Admission 02/2021 batch. Candidates who had applied for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can download their Admission Card (IAF AFCAT Hall Ticket) by inputting their IAF login information.



Admission tickets for the AFCAT 2 exam were issued on Friday, August 20, 2021 after 11 a.m. from the official website afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/signup. Candidates can download their tickets with the help of login credentials like name, date of birth, gender etc.

When AFCAT Exam (Date of AFCAT Exam)

As per the instructions published on the official website afcat.cdac.in, the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 will be conducted on 28, 29 and 30 August 2021 in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9.45 am to 11.45 am and the second shift from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm.

What the exam will look like (AFCAT exam sample)

The question paper is available in English only, which will be given 2 hours to complete. Objective Types A total of 100 questions are asked in the online written exam. 3 marks will be deducted for correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted as negative marks for wrong answer. However, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

What is AFCAT exam?

AFCAT 02/2021 online application was invited for the course starting in July 2022 for sanctioning Short Service Commission (SSC) in flight branch and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical). In June. AFCAT is held twice a year in February and August at various centers across India.

COVID-19 Guidelines

Candidates will have to bring a self-declaration form along with their admission card.

Candidates will have to wear face mask during the examination.

Do not touch any object at the examination center.

Candidates are required to carry personal hand sanitizer for the exam.

Carefully read and follow the instructions on the entry form.

Vacancy details

FCAT – 96 posts

FCAT Ground Duty Technical – 98 posts

FCAT Ground Duty Non-Technical – 39 posts

Metrology Admission – 28 posts

NCC Special Entry – 10% of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% of AFCAT vacancies for SSC.

Total number of vacancies – 357 posts

