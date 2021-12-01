afcat Recruitment 2021: Registration for IAF AFCAT starts from today, Air Force job seekers should apply like this
- Registration for AFCAT begins today.
- The last date to apply is December 30.
- 317 posts will be filled through recruitment.
Post details
SSC- 77 posts
AE- 129 posts
Administration- 51 posts
Accts- 21 posts
Lgs- 39 posts
Total number of posts
317 posts
Important dates
Start date of online application – 01 December 2021
Last date to apply online – 30 December 2021
The AFCAT 2021 course is starting from January 2023
Eligibility
Candidates can check the educational qualification in the notification mentioned below. The age limit of the candidate for Flying Branch is 20 to 24 years and for Ground Duty Flying is 20 to 26 years.
Other information
Online testing for AFCAT admission will be conducted at various centers. Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay an examination fee of ₹ 250 / -. However, candidates registering for NCC Special Entry are not required to pay. Training for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal will begin in the first week of January 2021.
Apply like this
Interested and eligible candidates have to fill up the application form by visiting the official website careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.
AFCAT notification
