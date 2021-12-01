Education

afcat Recruitment 2021: Registration for IAF AFCAT starts from today, Air Force job seekers should apply like this

16 seconds ago
Highlights

  • Registration for AFCAT begins today.
  • The last date to apply is December 30.
  • 317 posts will be filled through recruitment.

IAF AFCAT 2021 Registration: The Indian Air Force has started the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021. Candidates who wish to appear in the Common Admission Test-2022 can apply online through the IAF AFCAT official website afcat.cdac.in. The last date to apply online is December 30, 2021. Under the special recruitment, several posts will be filled in the technical and non-technical branches of the Flying Branch, Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC). There will also be online applications for recruitment under the NCC Special Entry Scheme.

Post details

SSC- 77 posts
AE- 129 posts
Administration- 51 posts
Accts- 21 posts
Lgs- 39 posts

Total number of posts
317 posts

Important dates
Start date of online application – 01 December 2021
Last date to apply online – 30 December 2021
The AFCAT 2021 course is starting from January 2023

Eligibility
Candidates can check the educational qualification in the notification mentioned below. The age limit of the candidate for Flying Branch is 20 to 24 years and for Ground Duty Flying is 20 to 26 years.

Other information
Online testing for AFCAT admission will be conducted at various centers. Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay an examination fee of ₹ 250 / -. However, candidates registering for NCC Special Entry are not required to pay. Training for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal will begin in the first week of January 2021.

Apply like this

Interested and eligible candidates have to fill up the application form by visiting the official website careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT notification

