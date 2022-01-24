Affordable Flagship Phone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Know Price and Specification

South Korean company Samsung has introduced its affordable flagship phone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G all over the world including India. This was being awaited by the customers for a long time. The company has also announced its sale. Many features have been given in this phone, which attracts people towards it. You can now order it online from Samsung’s portal. This smartphone has 120Hz AMOLED display and Android 12 has been given.

Recently, Samsung India has tweeted about its first flagship product this year from its official Twitter handle. Giving information about Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in a tweet, the company has said that it offers a great processor as well as good cameras. The company has said that this phone can be better to make every day special for the customers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

It is a 5G phone that offers an affordable flagship. It comes with attractive design, strong performance, pro-grade camera. Galaxy S21 FE 5G packs a stunning 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, pro grade camera set-up with dual recording, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 5nm Exynos 2100 processor. Apart from this, 4,500mAh battery has been given in it. On the other hand, if we talk about the color of this phone, then this phone comes in colors like olive, lavender, white and graphite. If you want, this smartphone can be bought from Samsung.com, amazon.in and select retail stores.

Read also: Difficulty in adding e-nomination on EPFO ​​portal, know how long you can do this work

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price

Galaxy S21 FE 5G is being offered in two variants. 49999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. While the price of 8GB + 256GB variant has been given at Rs 53999. At the same time, you can get a discount on this phone by using HDFC Bank card.