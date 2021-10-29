Afg vs Pak Match Live cricket score T20 World Cup 2021 super 12 match live streaming cricket video afghanistan vs pakistan live cricket commentary updates stream hotstar babar shaheen afridi rashid khan dubai

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the playing XI of both the teams

T20 World Cup 2021, Afg Vs Pak Live Cricket Updates: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be seen on Hotstar.

T20 World Cup 2021 Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score: The 24th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is being played between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan have won both their opening matches in the tournament. He defeated India by 10 wickets in the first match and by 5 wickets in the second. Afghanistan have also started their campaign in the tournament with a win.

This is his second match. In the first match, they defeated Scotland by 130 runs. If Afghanistan wins today’s match, then they will reach the top of Group 2 of Super-12. With his win, India’s way to the semi-finals may also be difficult.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Hazratullah Jazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Asghar Afghan, Gulabdeen Naib, Karim Jannat, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rehman.

The live coverage of the match can be seen on various Star Sports channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.