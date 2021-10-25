afg vs sco live t20 world cup 2021 afghanistan vs scotland live score online streaming live cricket score updates – AFG

Here are the playing XI of both the teams

T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Score Online Updates: This match can be seen on various channels of Star Sports Network. Online live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar.

T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Score Online Updates: In the ICC T20 World Cup today i.e. on 25 October 2021, there is a match between Afghanistan and Scotland. This match is being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. This is the first match of both the teams in the Super-12 stage. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to bat.

ICC World Twenty20, 2021 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 25 October 2021 Afghanistan 36/0 (4.1) vs Scotland BatsmanRB Hazratullah Zazai*24 16 Mohammad Shahzad10 9 BowlersORWKT Brad Wheel*1.18 Josh Davey18 Play In Progress ( Day – Super 12 – Match 17 ) Afghanistan elected to bat

The Mohammad Nabi-led side won their last warm-up match against West Indies by 56 runs. She would like to start her campaign with a win in the tournament as well.

On the other hand, the team led by Kyle Coetzer have entered the main stage by winning all their matches in qualifying. They have three victories in the first round against Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman. In such a situation, his eyes will also be on winning against Afghanistan. The 4 other teams from Scotland’s group are India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Namibia.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rehman.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Callum McLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watts, Josh Davey, Safyan Sharif, Bradley Wheel.