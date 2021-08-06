Afganistan Taliban Dispute: Pulitzer Prize Winner & Reuters Photo Journalist Danish Siddiqui’s body mutilated and had multiple bullet wounds with tire marks Dead body mutilated in Taliban custody, bullets and tire marks found

Danish Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist working for Pulitzer Prize-winning news agency Reuters, was found badly mutilated in Taliban custody. This information was given by the officers this week. In the initial photographs from the spot, several injury marks were also seen on his body.

The American newspaper “The New York Times” (NYT) quoted two Indian officials and two Afghan health officials there as saying that in the evening when the dead body of the Indian journalist was handed over to the Red Cross and shifted to a hospital in Kandahar, He was found badly mutilated.

The newspaper went through several photographs that it had received from Indian officials and Afghan health officials. An Indian officer told the NYT that Siddiqui’s body had around a dozen bullet wounds, while there were tire marks on his face and chest.

A health official in Kandahar said that the dead body was brought to the city’s main hospital around 8 pm on the same day (the day she died). According to the officer, Danish’s face was not even recognizable. It was not even known what had been done to the dead body.

By the way, some media reports also said that the Taliban may have captured Siddiqui alive and then killed him. However, such news cannot be confirmed. But an Indian officer told that seeing the injury marks on Siddiqui’s dead body, it seems that he was shot from close range.

At the same time, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a clarification that nothing wrong has happened. He said he was ordered to treat the corpses with respect and to hand them over to the local elders or the Red Cross.

In fact, on July 16, 2021, Danish lost his life during a violent clash between Afghanistan and the Taliban. Was this incident circumstantial or something else? It is not officially clear at the moment. Please tell that 38-year-old Siddiqui was originally from Delhi and he studied at Jamia Millia Islamia.





