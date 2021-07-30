Afghan Army Killed Pak Army Officer Who Was Fighting With Taliban

According to media reports, fighting is going on in 20 states including Ghazni, Takhar, Kandahar, Helmand and Baglan. According to the Afghan Army 209 Corps, a Pakistani army officer named Javed has been killed in the attack.

Washington. After receiving airstrike support from the international community including the US, Afghanistan security forces have started pushing back the Taliban. According to media reports, fighting is going on in 20 states including Ghazni, Takhar, Kandahar, Helmand and Baglan. Along with the Taliban, many Pakistani fighters have also suffered casualties in the fighting. Pakistan’s pole has been exposed in this fight. A Pakistani officer has been killed in an attack by the Afghan army. This shows that Pakistan is openly supporting the Taliban.

Pakistan’s lie came to the fore again

A Pakistani military officer has also been killed by Afghan security forces. This confirms that Pakistan is actively helping the Taliban. According to the Afghan Army 209 Corps, a Pakistani army officer named Javed has been killed in the attack. Javed was leading the terrorists in the areas of Logar, Paktia and Paktika. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the US for the airstrike. The Afghan government has beefed up security on the main highway to ensure free movement of security forces.

Salma Dam built by India is safe

According to the report, Afghan security forces have freed several villages along the highway from the insurgents. During this nine explosives were defused. Afghan security forces have also thwarted an attack on the Salma Dam built by India in Herat. Many Taliban fighters were killed in this attack. While five others have been injured.

America will continue to carry out air strikes

In the midst of all this, the commander of the US Central Command, General Kenneth F. McKenzie, has met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. After the meeting, he said that the US would continue airstrikes against the terrorists. He described the Battle of Kandahar as difficult, adding that the area was not yet under Taliban control, but that control of the region was important for both sides.