Afghan citizens who helped US now waiting in limbo for visa approval months after evacuating



Afghan nationals who have labored with the USA are nonetheless waiting in a 3rd nation for their promised American visa eight months after leaving Afghanistan.

“We’re actively processing visa purposes for Afghans searching for to enter the USA, together with these who qualify for SIV as a result of they have been employed by or on behalf of the U.S. authorities or the Worldwide Safety Help Pressure or its successor,” stated Fox, a State Division spokesman. Information advised Digital.

“Since taking workplace, we now have labored to scale back processing time for SIV-eligible Afghans whereas sustaining our robust safety and medical screening procedures,” the spokesman added.

The Particular Immigrant Visa (SIV) program for Afghan citizens gives a pathway for former workers or contractors who have labored with the State Division or different American businesses. Many of those candidates are on maintain because the State Division continues to assessment their eligibility, however waiting occasions for them and their households have begun to expire.

“After collaborating with the U.S. authorities on the eviction of Airlift, I discovered about many unimaginable Afghan allies who weren’t lucky sufficient to go away Afghanistan earlier than the operation ended,” Amed Khan, a human rights lawyer and philanthropist, advised Gadget Clock Digital. “With a give attention to dangerous ladies leaders and others working in the US mission in Afghanistan, I’ve taken on the accountability of eradicating and caring for these heroes as a lot as attainable.”

“We’ve got made it a degree to evacuate individuals who had the paperwork to board a U.S. navy evacuation flight however have been unable to enter the airport as a result of general chaos,” he defined. “The individuals we care for in transit international locations like Greece have long-term superior SIV and P1 / P2 purposes. We’re lucky sufficient to have the ability to rescue these individuals from the fingers of the Taliban, however now they’re in hazard of extinction. Make a concerted effort to course of circumstances as rapidly as attainable. “

Faridun Hajin, one such SIV candidate, has been in Greece for the reason that finish of November 2021 to advance his software.

“The airline that took us out of Kabul from Georgia was owned by the Afghan authorities,” Hajin stated of his household’s November 22 flight. “The previous authorities of Afghanistan referred to as that Afghan Airways. So we have been taken to Georgia … then our Aegean flight was taken to Sala Nikita, one of many provinces of Greece, which belonged to the Greek authorities and a Greek authorities. The identical date.”

Hagen assisted the USA in its correctional system help program, which the State Division established in 2012 to assist the Afghan authorities revise its jail system to fulfill worldwide requirements.

After her household moved out of Afghanistan in November 2021, she was stressed till final week when she heard that he would now be interviewing her. He despatched quite a few emails earlier than the listening to.

His story just isn’t distinctive: Faridun enumerated with him about 30 individuals in Greece who have been equally waiting for their visas, in some circumstances solely getting journey permits to Canada.

Latifa, who labored with an American firm to create alternatives for ladies in Afghanistan, discovered final week that her household had been authorized to journey to Canada, she advised Gadget Clock Digital. He acquired his visa approval earlier than leaving Afghanistan, however the embassy closed earlier than the method may very well be finalized.

He traveled to Greece, the place he needed to begin the method once more and wait a number of months to succeed in America. Approval to journey to Canada is a welcome change, however he finds it uncomfortable.

“The foundations change on me, on my youngsters that I’ve to go to a model new system in Canada now that I am not very acquainted with them, I’ve by no means been there,” he stated. “I do not know concerning the schooling system … the system could be very totally different from the USA, and I used to be far more acquainted with the American system by means of my profession.”

“So find out how to reconcile with the brand new place is an enormous concern,” he continued, noting that he had labored with Canadian businesses and had some ties to the nation. “I used to be fortunate to must work with a Canadian firm in Afghanistan, however there are different individuals right here.”

Latifa stated it will take six months for the circumstances to start out, including that there may very well be a “scarcity of individuals” on the embassies.

“There are lots of people as a result of we’re a group of Afghans who are immigrants,” he defined. “There are 4 or 5 households amongst them who have storage and medical amenities someplace. There are another circumstances, however there isn’t any very clear response about them as a result of nobody is aware of.”