Afghan citizens who helped US now waiting in limbo for visas



Afghan citizens who labored with the US are nonetheless waiting in third-party international locations for their promised American visas eight months after leaving Afghanistan.

“We’re actively processing visa functions for Afghans looking for to return to the USA, together with by aiding Afghans who qualify for SIVs as a result of they had been employed by or on behalf of the US authorities or by the Worldwide Safety Help Pressure or its successor,” a State Division spokesperson instructed Fox Information Digital.

“After taking workplace, we labored to scale back the processing time for SIV eligible Afghans, whereas conserving in place our sturdy safety and medical screening processes,” the spokesperson added.

The Particular Immigrant Visa (SIV) program for Afghan citizens gives a path for former staff or contractors who labored with the State Division or different American entities. Many of those candidates stay in pending standing because the State Division continues to overview their eligibility, however the wait time has began to put on away at them and their households.

“After collaborating with the US authorities evacuation airlift, I got here to know of many unimaginable Afghan allies who weren’t fortunate sufficient to get out of Afghanistan earlier than the operation concluded,” Amed Khan, a human rights advocate and philanthropist, instructed Fox Information Digital. “I took it upon myself to evacuate and take care of as many of those heroes as I may with a deal with at-risk girls leaders and others who served the US mission in Afghanistan.“

“We made a degree of evacuating folks who had paperwork to get on the US army evacuation flights however couldn’t make it into the airport as a result of total chaos,” he defined. “The folks we’re taking care of in transit international locations like Greece have long-standing superior SIV and P1/P2 functions. We had been lucky sufficient to have the ability to rescue these folks from loss of life by the hands of the Taliban, however now they danger languishing for years except the US authorities makes a concerted effort to course of their instances as shortly as attainable.”

Afghans battle to succeed in the overseas forces to point out their credentials to flee the nation exterior the Hamid Karzai Worldwide Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26, 2021. EPA

Faridoon Hazeen, one such SIV candidate, has been in Greece because the finish of November 2021 awaiting progress on his software.

“The airline that took us out of Kabul, out to Georgia, it belonged to the federal government of Afghanistan,” Hazeen stated of his household’s Nov. 22 journey. “The previous authorities of Afghanistan referred to as that Afghan airways. So we had been taken to Georgia … then we had been taken to the Sala Nikita, one of many provinces of Greece, by Aegean flight, which belonged to the federal government of Greece and a Greek authorities on the identical date.”

Hazeen assisted the US with its Corrections System Assist Program, which the State Division established to assist the Afghan authorities overhaul its jail system to fulfill worldwide requirements, since 2012.

Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III throughout an evacuation at Hamid Karzai Worldwide Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021. through REUTERS

Following his household’s evacuation from Afghanistan in November 2021, he remained in limbo till simply final week when he lastly heard that he’ll now have his interview. He despatched quite a few emails earlier than lastly listening to again.

His story is way from distinctive: Faridoon counted roughly 30 folks in Greece with him who are equally waiting for their visas, in some instances solely getting clearance to journey to Canada in the meantime.

Latifa, who labored with American firms to develop alternatives for girls in Afghanistan, final week realized that her household has obtained approval to journey to Canada, she instructed Fox Information Digital. She obtained approval for her visa previous to leaving Afghanistan, however the embassy closed earlier than she may finalize the method.

She traveled to Greece, the place she needed to begin the method over once more and has waited for months to succeed in America. The approval for journey to Canada is a welcome change, however she finds it an uncomfortable one.

Afghan citizens who labored with the US are nonetheless waiting for their promised American visas. Workers Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps through AP, File

“The rule modifications on me, on my children that I’ve to go now to the very new system of Canada that I’m not a lot aware of them, I by no means went there,” she stated. “I have no idea concerning the schooling system … the system could be very completely different from the USA, and I used to be a lot aware of the American system by the work for my profession.”

“So that is the large concern how one can match once more with the brand new location,” she continued, noting that she has labored with a Canadian group so has some ties to the nation. “I used to be fortunate to need to work with a Canadian group in Afghanistan, however different persons are right here.”

Latifa stated it appears to take six months for the instances to even begin, saying that the embassies may “lack folks.”

“There are various folks as a result of we’re a neighborhood of Afghans that immigrated,” she defined. “Amongst them are 4 or 5 households which have financial savings someplace and medical area. Some are on different instances, however there isn’t a very clear response to them as properly as a result of nobody is aware of.”