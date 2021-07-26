Afghan Civilian Casualties Soar as U.S. Exits, Monitors Say

KABUL, Afghanistan – Civilian casualties and rights violations are rising sharply in Afghanistan, human rights groups say, with the Taliban committing the bulk of the crimes as they campaign against the government amid the vacuum left by the departing American forces.

Since the Taliban stepped up their offensive in early May, the United Nations said in a report on Monday, nearly 2,400 civilians have been killed or injured, as many as in the previous four months. The total, the UN said, was the highest recorded for the May-June period since monitoring began in 2009.

The Taliban’s campaign, waged primarily in rural areas, has reached the limits of provincial centers, including Afghanistan’s second-largest city, Kandahar, where thousands are fleeing as fighting encroaches on urban neighborhoods. Insurgents now control more than half of the country’s districts but have not captured any of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals.

What the UN calls “anti-government elements” – the Taliban, Islamic State and others undetermined – are responsible for 64 percent of civilian casualties, the organization said. Government forces were responsible for 25 percent, he said.