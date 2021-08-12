Afghan Collapse Accelerates as 2 Vital Cities Are Falling to the Taliban

At the same time, northwest in Herat, the Taliban seized control of the city’s police headquarters after weeks of intense fighting. But Afghan forces and militias loyal to Ismail Khan, a former warlord, struggled to repel insurgent attacks as they advanced deeper into the city, even with the added support of Afghan air campaigns. and Americans who tried to slow the advance of the Taliban, officials said. noted.

On Thursday, the Taliban broke through the front lines on the outskirts of the city and took control of most government buildings, including the police headquarters, which police officers fled in plain clothes that afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Herat police. The Taliban also seized the home of Ismail Khan – a symbolic prize that signaled the defeat of his militia forces. Thursday evening, only the enclosure of the army corps remained under the control of the government.

“Most of the complexes collapsed without a fight,” said Sami Nusrat, spokesman for Herat police. “Some complexes and houses were burnt down by the Taliban. The Taliban open fire in the air to celebrate.

Ehsan Shafiq, a resident of Herat town, described hearing heavy fighting on Wednesday evening. But the next morning, the Taliban barely fired as they invaded the city from the east in an apparent surrender of Herat by government forces.

“They took him everywhere, the forces had already left there before. It was the process of surrendering Herat to the Taliban, ”he said. “Now they stand in every square and are placed in government offices. “

Earlier Thursday, the Taliban also took control of Ghazni, the provincial capital and strategic city about 90 miles south of Kabul. By capturing Ghazni, the Taliban are in a better position to carry out attacks on Kabul, the country’s capital, from the south.