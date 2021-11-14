Afghan College Students Find a New Life, and Safety, in Iraq
SULMANIA, Iraq – With the Taliban closing in on the Afghan capital, Kabul, in August, the privileged education at an American university in Afghanistan suddenly became a dangerous responsibility.
With the withdrawal of US troops, students and staff have been forced to flee the Taliban-held country – a group that has described the US-funded university as a den of infidels and closed schools and universities for girls. And women.
Iraq, however, was not the first destination for students to seek refuge.
“Well, now I’m leaving the Taliban behind,” said Mashaal, 24, a master’s student in information technology. “And now I’m going to confront ISIS,” she said, describing her concerns about Islamic State when she said her deportation flight would end in Iraq.
The fears are unfounded for Mashal and her classmates, who are among the first Afghan students to arrive at the American University of Iraq in the Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah, a liberal metropolis filled with parks, cafes and restaurants and considered the safest. Major cities in Iraq.
The students said that when they arrived, they realized how much, and at midnight, the university president and professors greeted them with a bouquet of flowers on high walls or on a campus without security patrols.
So far, 109 young Afghans are studying in Sulaymaniyah, a fraction of the 300 American university students who are expected to eventually migrate there.
Many of the migrant students, traumatized by the loss of their homeland and overwhelmed by the worries of the families they have left behind, are still in a state of shock and uncertainty about how to live in unfamiliar land.
On the university campus, a group of immigrant students told their stories to the New York Times, speaking publicly for the first time since they were expelled from Kabul. The Times is only using their first names and still does not show their faces in photographs to protect their families in Afghanistan.
When the Taliban approached Kabul in August, Neda, a professional student working part-time at the university, blew up student documents on an almost empty campus. “We tried to burn all the contracts or documents so that they could not find the names and addresses of the students,” she said.
Students and staff feared that the Taliban would hunt them down and kill them along with their families.
“The Taliban came to the office where I was working,” recalls Murtaza, a law student who was later fired. “They wanted to kill us. They called us infidels and American spies.
That August night, as NEDA burned the documents, the university’s foreign staff had already been moved to a British-run security compound near the airport. For about four hours, Neda and a handful of other Afghans set the student records on fire.
And then it was time to move on to the British compound, which many students initially considered a dangerous destination in Iraq, ending a grueling journey.
But the academic administrator of the Afghan university knew better.
Vice President Victoria Fonton had worked in Iraq and collaborated on an online course with her counterpart in Sulaymaniyah during the epidemic. When Kabul University began looking for places to relocate students, she thought of Iraq and put into action a network of powerful friends.
Iraqi President Berham Saleh, the founder of the University of Sulaymaniyah and a former refugee himself, promised to take up to 300 students and arrange for them to be admitted without a visa or, in some cases, without a passport.
“Iraqis have really taken a huge leap of faith,” said Jared Cohen, Jigsaw’s chief executive, a technology incubator formerly known as Google Ideas. He joined the individual in a personal capacity after a friend, an Afghan-born BBC reporter, asked him to help get the students out.
Mr. Cohen said he received a दुपारी 3 million pledge from American philanthropists one afternoon to raise funds for the deportation and study of 109 Afghan students in Sulaymaniyah and to relocate another group of civil society professionals and journalists to another country. The Qatari government provided planes to evacuate the students.
Another 106 students have been sent to American universities in Central Asia in Kyrgyzstan and about 200 students to other countries, including Pakistan and the United States, said Ian Beckford, president of the Afghan University.
Another 375 American university students are still in Afghanistan, with many staff and hundreds of alumni, Mr. Beckford said. Many are hiding.
Students in Afghanistan still have access to online courses led by teachers living outside the country. But many of those students no longer have reliable access to the Internet or feel securely connected, their former classmates said.
Some students, like Neda, are still traumatized by their release. The British security compound where she was taking refuge with foreign staff at the university was seized by the Taliban, who demanded money and vehicles before releasing residents. Neda feared that the Taliban, who later took photos and videos of everyone on the buses at the airport, would recognize that they were Afghans, not foreigners.
When she finally arrived at the gate of Kabul airport with the foreign staff, she said, “British troops barred them from entering.”
Understand Taliban control in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, such as flogging, mutilation, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their original story and their record as rulers.
“They said, ‘No, you people are Afghans, you can’t go,'” Neda said. She said they were evacuated from the airport and in areas under Taliban control. “I was in a very bad situation because I had never seen the Taliban face to face.”
Finally, she boarded a Qatari evacuation flight on 21 August and left in a sandstorm, trying to control the airport in the confusion of foreign troops, including Turks, with people desperate to get out.
“We were treated very badly by the Turkish and American forces,” she said in tears. “I mean, it was my own country, it was my own land. But still they shouted at us. ”
Neda did not tell her family that she was going to Iraq because she knew they would care. “What you are hearing about Iraq is Islamic State and the explosion,” she said.
Murtaza, a 22-year-old law student who was one of the migrants, said he missed out on frequent power outages in Kabul. “I didn’t feel safe around Kabul, “he said. “But that was my village. It was my country. He was my soul, and he was my heart. ”
Mujtaba was a law student in a group of students who immigrated to Sulaymaniyah in October. Before he left, he would stay up all night listening to the constant roar of planes leaving Kabul.
“We couldn’t sleep because of the noise. And it is not just a voice but the thought that so many great men are leaving the country. It was just devastating, “he said. Now he has become one of them. But he says he is determined to return to help rebuild Afghanistan.
Mujtaba taught English and ran a book club in Kabul, as well as teaching his mother to read.
In a small room with another Afghan student in Sulaymaniyah, Mujtaba writes inspirational notes for himself on sticky notes placed on his desk.
“Stay strong,” said the smiling face of the day’s letter.
#Afghan #College #Students #Find #Life #Safety #Iraq
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.