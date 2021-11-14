Afghan College Students Find a New Life, and Safety, in Iraq

SULMANIA, Iraq – With the Taliban closing in on the Afghan capital, Kabul, in August, the privileged education at an American university in Afghanistan suddenly became a dangerous responsibility.

With the withdrawal of US troops, students and staff have been forced to flee the Taliban-held country – a group that has described the US-funded university as a den of infidels and closed schools and universities for girls. And women.

Iraq, however, was not the first destination for students to seek refuge.

“Well, now I’m leaving the Taliban behind,” said Mashaal, 24, a master’s student in information technology. “And now I’m going to confront ISIS,” she said, describing her concerns about Islamic State when she said her deportation flight would end in Iraq.

The fears are unfounded for Mashal and her classmates, who are among the first Afghan students to arrive at the American University of Iraq in the Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah, a liberal metropolis filled with parks, cafes and restaurants and considered the safest. Major cities in Iraq.