Afghan displaced stranded at US military bases

FORT MCOY, Wis. – In late August, people evacuated from Afghanistan began arriving by busloads to Fort McCoy Army Base in the Midwest with little more than cell phones and tragic tales of their narrow escape from a country they’ll never see again. can. They were greeted by soldiers, given rooms in white barracks and advised not to wander into the surrounding woods, lest they get lost.

More than a month later, the remote base about 170 miles from Milwaukee is home to 12,600 Afghans, nearly half of whom are children, which is now larger than any city in western Wisconsin’s Monroe County.

The story is very similar at seven other military installations from Texas to New Jersey. In total, some 53,000 Afghans have been living at these bases since the chaotic evacuation from Kabul this summer, which marked the end of a 20-year war. While many Americans have turned their attention away from the largest evacuation of war refugees since Vietnam, operations here are in progress, overseen by several federal agencies and thousands of US troops.

While an initial group of about 2,600 people – largely former military translators and others who helped Allied forces during the war – quickly moved into American communities, a vast majority are stranded at these huge military route stations, unsure. that when they would be able to start the new American life they were looking forward to. An additional 14,000 people are still in bases overseas, awaiting transfer to the United States.