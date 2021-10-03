Afghan displaced stranded at US military bases
FORT MCOY, Wis. – In late August, people evacuated from Afghanistan began arriving by busloads to Fort McCoy Army Base in the Midwest with little more than cell phones and tragic tales of their narrow escape from a country they’ll never see again. can. They were greeted by soldiers, given rooms in white barracks and advised not to wander into the surrounding woods, lest they get lost.
More than a month later, the remote base about 170 miles from Milwaukee is home to 12,600 Afghans, nearly half of whom are children, which is now larger than any city in western Wisconsin’s Monroe County.
The story is very similar at seven other military installations from Texas to New Jersey. In total, some 53,000 Afghans have been living at these bases since the chaotic evacuation from Kabul this summer, which marked the end of a 20-year war. While many Americans have turned their attention away from the largest evacuation of war refugees since Vietnam, operations here are in progress, overseen by several federal agencies and thousands of US troops.
While an initial group of about 2,600 people – largely former military translators and others who helped Allied forces during the war – quickly moved into American communities, a vast majority are stranded at these huge military route stations, unsure. that when they would be able to start the new American life they were looking forward to. An additional 14,000 people are still in bases overseas, awaiting transfer to the United States.
Colonel Jane McDonough, deputy commander of Fort McCoy, said, “We’ve built a city to house about 13,000 guests, with about 1,600 service members tasked with ensuring that large-scale operations go smoothly.
On a recent warm autumn day, refugees played a pickup game of soccer with soldiers, young children made arts and crafts with volunteers while their mother studied English in an adjacent classroom, and in a warehouse Families rummaged through boxes of donated underwear, shirts and K. Jacket.
Afghans said they were grateful for the warm welcome at the fort, but for many, the long wait has been grueling. No one has left Aadhaar since arrival, unless they are green card holders or US citizens.
“I have asked several times about the date of departure,” said Farwardin Khorasani, 36, who was an interpreter at the US embassy in Kabul. He fled to Afghanistan with his wife and two young daughters and hopes to relocate to Sacramento. “We are unemployed here and we have nothing to do.”
US officials say the delay is the result of a measles outbreak, medical screening and vaccination campaigns as well as the need to complete immigration processing, including interviews, biometric exams and applications for work permits. Most bases in the United States are at or near capacity, and Afghan evacuees waiting at bases in the Middle East, Spain and Germany can only be dispatched once space opens up.
Housing shortage is also causing delays. Many families want to settle in places with existing Afghan communities, such as California and the Washington, DC, area where they already have friends or relatives. But officials have said that the lack of affordable apartments may postpone their rehabilitation. On Thursday, Congress passed a short-term spending bill that included $6.3 billion to relocate and settle Afghan refugees.
United States Northern Command commander General Glenn D., who oversaw the operation at Fort McCoy. VanHerk said the military was prepared to accommodate arrivals at bases through the spring, giving officers time to work through the housing shortage.
“We have built accommodation capacity and we are providing our Afghan guests with the environment they need,” he said.
One of the first priorities is to get vaccinated against a variety of diseases.
There have been 24 cases of measles, prompting vaccination campaigns against that disease, as well as mumps, rubella and polio, an effort that is now paying off. People should wait at least 21 days after those vaccinations to get medical clearance before they can leave hospitals.
General VanHerk said that about 85 percent of all evacuees at bases have received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus, and the infection rate in the population is less than 1 percent.
Unlike densely populated cities, bases have also seen crime.
two Afghan nationals are in federal custody; One has been charged with having sex with a minor and the other has been charged with assaulting his or her spouse in Fort McCoy.
The FBI is investigating an attack on a female service member by Afghan men at Fort Bliss in El Paso. And in Quantico, Va., a military police officer on guard duty reported that he saw a 24-year-old Afghan sexually assault a 3-year-old Afghan girl, according to a criminal complaint.
General Vanherck said the army would “continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety” of both those working at the base and the Afghan evacuees. He said there have been several reports by Afghans to law enforcement.
The residents seen on a tightly controlled media tour of the base represented a cross-section of Afghan society.
Among them were a group of 148 young women who hoped to finish their university education in the United States, and were principals of an international school. was an Afghan Air Force pilot who had learned to fly UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in Alabama and Texas.
There were men and women from far-flung provinces, including a cook who prepared food for the soldiers in the far-flung outposts. Some wore traditional Afghan dress. Others were wearing jeans and T-shirts. Officials said about half knew some English, but others would have to start learning to read and write after settling in the United States.
Farzana Mohammadi, a member of the Afghan women’s Paralympic basketball team, who has been unable to walk since having polio as a child, said she hopes to play sports and study psychology in Seattle.
While optimistic about her own future, “I’m only thinking of my parents and younger sister all the time,” said Ms. Mohammadi, 24, whose family was still in Kabul.
About 50 to 60 people live in each two-storey barrack, where single beds sit side by side. For privacy, families have improvised partitions using sheets.
There are strong security details outside the living quarters, which are grouped into “communities”, each with a center where evacuees can obtain personal hygiene items or learn about activities, such as towns with military leadership. Hall.
Offering tea, coffee and light snacks, the “Grab and Go” cafe is bustling. But the eight self-service laundromats have been of little use: Most Afghans prefer to hand-wash their clothing and hang it to dry on lines, which the military quickly erected.
An imam testifies that the food served in the four cafeterias is halal, but the line often extends outside to buy pizza at the base exchange.
After weeks of being closed and with no deadline to leave, residents have become tense. There is often a fight over who to enter the cafeteria, and there are occasional arguments between people of different tribes.
Several young single women said they were verbally harassed by Afghan men because they were on a stand-alone basis.
“We were told, ‘How are you here without a male member of your family? We won’t tolerate it,'” recalled Nilab Ibrahimi, 23, who travels to Kabul on seven buses carrying 148 students from Bangladesh-based Asian University for Women. Arrived at the Kabul airport in I, where they had all been studying earlier. The coronavirus outbreak trapped them in Kabul.
Ms. Ibrahimi took the issue to the US military leadership, and the entire group of students was moved to another barracks, consisting mainly of single women. No problem since then, he and others said.
Passing the time has been another challenge. “When we arrived here, we were sitting in our rooms, doing nothing,” said Sephara Azmi, 25, who was studying economics before fleeing.
Ms. Azmi, Ms. Ibrahimi and another friend, Batool Bahnam, asked some mothers if they would be interested in teaching their children basic conversational English: What’s your name? How are you? Thank you.
They were Soon, adults also began contacting young women about lessons, and classes were added for women and men. “The demand is really high,” said Ms. Azmi. “Families are struggling with language barriers.”
Heaps of clothing have been donated to the refugees, but it took until last week for each evacuee to receive the items.
On Thursday, it was finally the turn of a 12-year-old boy named Nayatola. Dressed in a brown kurta pyjama, he searched for clothes of his size. He finished with a big white sweater. Her feet were covered in adult-sized plastic slippers that her father had brought from Afghanistan – Nayatola had no other shoes.
As the day progressed, children could be seen outside doodling with chalk. When the visitors passed by, he called. “Hello how are you?” Some of them screamed, trying out their new English phrases.
Abdulhadi Pejman, former pilot of the Afghan Air Force Warehouse where families were getting clothes. “These children are the future of the United States,” he said, speaking of the children at the base. “They will be scientists, engineers. You just have to be patient.”
Seamus Hughes Contributed reporting from Alexandria, Va.
