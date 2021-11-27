Afghan Economy Nears Collapse as Pressure Builds to Ease U.S. Sanctions

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan – Running down a rocky highway in the early hours of the morning, Mohammad Rasool knew his 9-year-old daughter was running out of time.

She had been battling pneumonia for two weeks and had run out of cash to buy her medicine after a bank in her rural town closed. So he used his last few dollars in a taxi to the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif and joined an uncontrolled crowd of people to get to the last bank, which was hundreds of miles away.

Then at 3 pm, a tailor shouted to the crowd to go home: there was no money in the bank.

“I have the money in my account, it’s there,” said Mr Rasool, 56. “What do I do now?”

Three months after the fall of the Taliban, Afghanistan’s economy has completely collapsed, leaving the country in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Billions of dollars in aid to the previous government have been lost, billions of state assets have been frozen, and financial constraints have alienated the new government from the global banking system.