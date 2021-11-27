Afghan Economy Nears Collapse as Pressure Builds to Ease U.S. Sanctions
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan – Running down a rocky highway in the early hours of the morning, Mohammad Rasool knew his 9-year-old daughter was running out of time.
She had been battling pneumonia for two weeks and had run out of cash to buy her medicine after a bank in her rural town closed. So he used his last few dollars in a taxi to the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif and joined an uncontrolled crowd of people to get to the last bank, which was hundreds of miles away.
Then at 3 pm, a tailor shouted to the crowd to go home: there was no money in the bank.
“I have the money in my account, it’s there,” said Mr Rasool, 56. “What do I do now?”
Three months after the fall of the Taliban, Afghanistan’s economy has completely collapsed, leaving the country in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Billions of dollars in aid to the previous government have been lost, billions of state assets have been frozen, and financial constraints have alienated the new government from the global banking system.
Now, Afghanistan is facing a cash crunch that has crippled banks and businesses, pushed up food and fuel prices, and created a catastrophic famine. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization warned that by the end of the year, about 3.2 million children in Afghanistan would be suffering from severe malnutrition – one million of them at risk of dying from a drop in temperature.
Not a single corner of Afghanistan remains untouched.
In the capital, desperate families have placed furniture on the side of the road in exchange for food. In other large cities, public hospitals do not have the money to purchase much-needed medical supplies or pay doctors and nurses, some of whom have left their positions. Rural hospitals are full of vulnerable children, whose parents cannot afford food. There have been economic migrations along the border between Iran and Pakistan.
With the country on the brink of collapse, the international community is struggling to resolve the political and legal dilemma: how can it fulfill its humanitarian duties without forcing a new regime or putting money directly into the hands of the Taliban?
In recent weeks, the United States and the European Union have pledged $ 1.29 billion more in aid to Afghan refugees in Afghanistan and neighboring countries. But economists and aid agencies warn that if the economy continues to collapse, humanitarian aid could do just that.
Afghanistan under the Taliban regime
With the withdrawal of US troops on August 30, Afghanistan regained control of the Taliban. There is an atmosphere of concern for the future across the country.
“No humanitarian crisis scan can be managed by humanitarian support alone,” said Abdullah al-Dardari, UN Resident Representative in Afghanistan. “If we lose these systems in the next few months, it will not be easy to rebuild them to meet the basic needs of the country. We are seeing a rapid decline to the point of no return. “
Under the previous government, foreign aid accounted for about 45 per cent of the country’s GDP and was funded by 75 per cent of the government’s budget, including health and education services.
But after the Taliban seized power, the Biden administration froze the country’s 9.5 billion foreign exchange reserves and stopped sending shipments of US dollars to which Afghanistan’s central bank depended.
One of the biggest economic shocks experienced by any country in recent history is the rate and pace of collapse, economists say. Last month, the International Monetary Fund warned that the economy would shrink by 30 percent this year.
Thousands of government employees, including doctors and teachers, went without pay for months. The wartime economy, which employs millions and drives the private sector, has stagnated.
By the middle of next year, 97 percent of the Afghan population could be living below the poverty line, according to an analysis by the United Nations Development Program. Many who are already living hand-to-mouth have been pushed to the edge.
On an October morning in Mazar-e-Sharif, dozens of men gathered in the city center, carrying rough wood and rusty metal shovels.
Over the years, day laborers have gathered there to dig wells, irrigate cotton and grain fields, or build around the city. The salary was reasonable – two dollars a day – but enough for his family to buy food and pay other small bills. Nowadays, men stay in the square until sunset, hoping to work one day a week. Most people can’t even afford to have bread for lunch.
“One day there was work – and then suddenly it wasn’t there,” said Rahmad, 46, standing in the crowd. “It was so sudden that I didn’t have time to plan or save money or anything.”
Even before the Taliban took over, Afghanistan’s fragile economy was plagued by slow growth, corruption, deep poverty and severe drought.
Afghanistan is dependent on imports for basic food, fuel and manufactured goods after neighboring countries closed their borders during the Taliban’s military campaign this summer. Trade disruptions have led to shortages of essential commodities such as medicine, while the collapse of financial services has choked traders who rely on US dollars and bank loans for imports.
At the port of Hairatan on the Afghanistan-Uzbekistan border, a group of workers unloaded bags of flour from a shipping container into a truck and sent clouds of white spots into the air. Since August, his company has halved its imports; People can no longer afford basic things.
At the same time, the cost of doing business increased. According to Bashir Naveed Group, the company’s manager, customs and traffic officials, who have been unpaid for months, are demanding more bribes.
Understand Taliban control in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, such as beatings, mutilation, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their original story and their record as rulers.
“Everything is messy,” said manager, Mohammad Wazir Shirjan, 50. “Everyone is completely disappointed.”
To prevent a complete collapse of the currency, the Taliban limited bank withdrawals to $ 200 and then $ 400 per week, and called on China, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkey to fill their budget holes, which run into billions of dollars. So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange.
The Taliban has also urged the United States to stop infiltrating the country’s finances or risk starvation, as well as Afghan migrants flooding Europe in search of work.
“The humanitarian crisis that has befallen us now is the result of that frozen asset. Our people are suffering, “Finance Ministry spokesman Ahmed Wali Hakmal said in an interview.
In late September, the Biden administration issued two clearance exemptions to facilitate the flow of aid to humanitarian organizations, and humanitarian officials involved in those negotiations said they were considering making additional adjustments. But those concessions do not apply to salaried staff such as teachers in government schools and doctors in state hospitals, and the decision not to include them risks disrupting public services and further fleeing educated professionals from the country, humanitarians say.
And the scope of concessions is limited in other ways. Many foreign banks, which rely on aid agencies to help transfer funds to Afghanistan, have severed ties with Afghan banks for fear of sanctions. And the liquidity crisis severely restricts the amount that unions can withdraw to pay vendors or aid workers.
“The current economic sanctions and sanctions policy, if not sustained and adjusted, is on the verge of hurting the Afghan people – through deprivation and starvation – rather than the Taliban’s brutality and poor governance,” said John Sifton, Asia’s director of advocacy. See.
There are already signs of a famine crisis in hospitals across the country that could cripple fragile healthcare systems.
Shukria, 40, was sitting with her 1-year-old grandson, Mahtab, in a malnutrition ward at a hospital in southern Afghanistan, with her mouth open but her body too weak to cry.
A few weeks later, as the business dried up, the boy’s father came home empty-handed from a mechanic’s shop, and the family had bread and tea for each meal. Soon his mother stopped breastfeeding, so she and Shukria supplemented his diet with goat’s milk. But when they ran out of money to buy food, they sold the animals.
“I am asking this hospital to give me a job,” she said. “Otherwise, after a week, a month, he will get sick and come back here.”
Kiana Harry from Mazar-e-Sharif and Yakub Akbari from Kandahar contributed to the report.
