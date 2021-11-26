‘Afghan Girl’ From 1985 National Geographic Cover Takes Refuge in Italy

The Italian government said on Thursday that Sharbat Gulala, an international symbol of Afghan refugees, had been moved to Rome after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1985 after her picture appeared on the cover of National Geographic magazine.

Since the US withdrew from Afghanistan in August, nonprofits have been calling for help to oust Ms. Gula, the government said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has relocated and organized her to Italy,” the statement said. She did not say when she arrived.

Ms. Gula, now in her late 40s and a mother of several, was thought to be 12 years old when Steve McCurry photographed her in 1984 for National Geographic in a refugee camp in Pakistan, with green eyes staring at her. He did not learn her name until 2002, when he found her in the mountains of Afghanistan and was able to verify her identity.