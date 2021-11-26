‘Afghan Girl’ From 1985 National Geographic Cover Takes Refuge in Italy
The Italian government said on Thursday that Sharbat Gulala, an international symbol of Afghan refugees, had been moved to Rome after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1985 after her picture appeared on the cover of National Geographic magazine.
Since the US withdrew from Afghanistan in August, nonprofits have been calling for help to oust Ms. Gula, the government said in a statement.
“The Prime Minister’s Office has relocated and organized her to Italy,” the statement said. She did not say when she arrived.
Ms. Gula, now in her late 40s and a mother of several, was thought to be 12 years old when Steve McCurry photographed her in 1984 for National Geographic in a refugee camp in Pakistan, with green eyes staring at her. He did not learn her name until 2002, when he found her in the mountains of Afghanistan and was able to verify her identity.
An article in National Geographic in 2002 described Ms. McCurry’s findings as an adult Ms. Gula: “Time and effort had eroded her youth. Her skin looks like leather. The geometry of her jaw has softened. The eyes still glow; It has not become soft. ”
In 2016, Ms. Gulala was deported from Pakistan after being arrested on charges of obtaining false identity documents, a common practice among Afghans in Pakistan. Human rights groups have condemned the Pakistani government for sending her back to Afghanistan. Upon her arrival, she was welcomed by then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and given a government-sponsored apartment.
In August, Taliban leaders visited the presidential palace occupied by Mr. Ghani. Their capture displaced hundreds of thousands of Afghans. Pakistan helps 700,000 refugees
In the United States, more than 22,500 Afghan refugees have been resettled since November 19, including 3,500 in one week in October. More than 42,500 people are living in temporary shelters at eight military bases across the country while waiting for their homes.
The rights of Afghan women were expanding until the Taliban took over. Afghan girls were going to school and getting college degrees, and many were participating in civic life. But in the first months of the Taliban’s conservative regime, women have already faced new restrictions, such as not being allowed to play sports. The Taliban have severely restricted women’s education, and Taliban gunmen have been searching homes in some neighborhoods to find anyone to support US efforts.
Heather Barr, associate director for women’s rights at Human Rights Watch, said having high-profile women in Afghanistan was a particularly dangerous time. She said prominent women felt threatened or intimidated or had no choice but to hide or constantly change places in order to get attention.
“The Taliban don’t want women to be seen and she is a very visible Afghan woman,” Ms. Barr said of Ms. Gula.
Gaia Pianigiani Contributed to the report in Rome.
