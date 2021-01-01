Afghan man falls from US plane: Men fall from plane “Lay dead on terrace, wife unconscious” The landlord told the whole story, seeing the condition of the corpse, the wife had fainted

The world will never forget that scene of crying. Many lost their lives in a failed attempt to flee Kabul after the Taliban took control. The accident happened at Kabul airport on Monday. The incident happened when hundreds of Afghans tried to board a US C-17 cargo plane in a hurry to leave Afghanistan during take-off. His photos also went very viral on social media. As soon as the plane took off, the pictures of the people who fell from it were heart wrenching. Some of these people are now being identified.

According to local media reports, Zaki Anwari, a member of the Afghan youth football team, is one of the people who fell from the plane. Zaki was a great football player. He is a member of the youth soccer team representing Afghanistan. The nation had high hopes for Zaki. The other person may be Matin. He has been missing for two days.



Two bodies fell on the roof of Salek’s house

At the same time, the bodies of two people fell on the roof of Wali Salek’s house. One of them is named Shafiullah Hotak. He was a doctor. This was revealed from the birth certificate found in his pocket. The other person is identified as Fida Mohammed. Both were under 30 years old.

Vali Salek, 49, is a security guard. He said he was at home in Kabul with his family when a loud noise came from the roof. The sound was like a truck tire bursting. Seeing two bodies on the terrace, his senses flew. Seeing this scene, his wife fainted. Salek’s home is 4 km from the airport. The two men were among hundreds of people who wanted to leave Afghanistan by hanging on the wheels of a US Air Force C-17 aircraft. When both bodies fell, they were mutilated.

‘We teach in Kabul, it took hours to get to the airport, heart is nervous’

The photo went viral around the world

Images and video clips of uncontrolled crowds at Kabul airport went viral around the world after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. It shows people running on the runway with an American plane. Some were hanging on the wings of the plane. He had lost his senses trying to get out of Afghanistan by any means. The C-17 Globemaster III landed at Kabul airport and provided equipment for evacuation efforts.

The U.S. Air Force said hundreds of Afghan civilians gathered around the plane before landing and violated safety standards. The security situation was deteriorating. So, the crew decided to take a plane from there. The whole matter is under investigation.

