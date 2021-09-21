Afghan pilots seeking security in Uzbekistan transferred to US base
WASHINGTON – An initial group of Afghan pilots who flew themselves and their family members to safety in Uzbekistan on board an Afghan Air Force plane were transferred on Sunday to a US military base in the United Arab Emirates That is according to representative August Pfluger’s office, in which a pilot and his wife were in contact.
Two other groups of Afghan pilots and their relatives are expected to fly in the next day or so, as part of an arrangement the United States negotiated with Uzbekistan to transfer more than 450 Afghans.
Afghan pilots, who the Taliban consider to be one of the most reprehensible members of the Afghan military for their role in carrying out airstrikes against Taliban fighters, have been caught in a delicate diplomatic tug-of-war since fleeing their country as the government in Kabul last month was falling. .
Taliban leaders are pressuring the Uzbek government to return pilots who fear for their safety and that of their families. The United States, for its part, is leaning on Uzbeks to fulfill their pledge to release Afghans and secure safe passage to important members of the Afghan military fighting alongside the United States.
Since 2010, the Defense Department has allocated more than $8.5 billion to develop a capable and sustainable Afghan Air Force and its Special Missions Wing.
Former US service members, many of whom trained and served with Afghan pilots and their maintenance crew, as well as members of Congress, are working closely with the State Department to arrange transfers to US bases in the Middle East. And eventually, to the United States.
“I’m so glad they’re getting out, but it wasn’t an easy process,” Pfluger, a Texas Republican and former Air Force F-22 pilot, said in a telephone interview. “The pilots were the deadliest part of the Afghan army, and it is very important to do everything we can to protect them.”
Mr Pfluger said he joined as a constituent, who is married to an Afghan pilot, contacted his office. Ghatak, Jerry, a US citizen, met the pilot while he was training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
Jerry said her husband messaged her on Sunday afternoon saying he had landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport after spending almost a month in Uzbekistan. He said there were around 175 people on his flight.
“I feel much better,” said Jerry, 33, a hairstylist in San Angelo, Texas, who declined to give her full name because she feared retaliation against family members of her husband, who lives in Kabul. “I haven’t felt this relief in a long, long time.”
Jerry said it was unclear when her husband would be able to come to the United States. The last time he spoke, he had said that he was being tested for coronavirus and was waiting for the results.
“Once he’s processed, hopefully he’ll be coming to Texas or somewhere in the US so we can go pick him up,” she said. “The ultimate goal is that he’s coming home.”
It was not immediately clear whether the group of Afghans would eventually be transferred to the United States or elsewhere.
Even though all pilots, their maintenance crews and relatives have been safely transferred from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan in the US military evacuation pipeline, Mr Pfluger said the fate of more than 40 helicopters and airplanes – the A-29 and Black Hawk And the Mi-17 helicopter – the pilots who flew in Uzbekistan, remained in doubt.
“We don’t want them to fall into the hands of the Taliban or al Qaeda,” he said.
The small but professional Afghan Air Force provided air support to troubled Afghan ground forces, and during the final months of fighting supplied and evacuated hundreds of outposts and bases across the country.
But Afghan aircrews quickly found themselves thin and overworked with aircraft that were increasingly grounded after US military contractors abandoned most aircraft maintenance in early July when most US troops left.
