Afghan pilots seeking security in Uzbekistan transferred to US base

WASHINGTON – An initial group of Afghan pilots who flew themselves and their family members to safety in Uzbekistan on board an Afghan Air Force plane were transferred on Sunday to a US military base in the United Arab Emirates That is according to representative August Pfluger’s office, in which a pilot and his wife were in contact.

Two other groups of Afghan pilots and their relatives are expected to fly in the next day or so, as part of an arrangement the United States negotiated with Uzbekistan to transfer more than 450 Afghans.

Afghan pilots, who the Taliban consider to be one of the most reprehensible members of the Afghan military for their role in carrying out airstrikes against Taliban fighters, have been caught in a delicate diplomatic tug-of-war since fleeing their country as the government in Kabul last month was falling. .

Taliban leaders are pressuring the Uzbek government to return pilots who fear for their safety and that of their families. The United States, for its part, is leaning on Uzbeks to fulfill their pledge to release Afghans and secure safe passage to important members of the Afghan military fighting alongside the United States.