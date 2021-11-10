Afghan Pilots Who Escaped Taliban Are Flown Out of Tajikistan

Brigadier General David Hicks, a retired Air Force officer who is also the chief executive of Operation Sacred Promise, said the plane carrying Afghans took off from Dushanbe after a long delay on Tuesday night, US Eastern Time.

“It’s a great relief for the entire team to know that they are taking the first steps to get out of this time of uncertainty and start a new life,” said General Hicks. “Hopefully, they will all be reunited with their families soon.”

But for many Afghans serving in the US military, the test is not over.

Thousands of Afghan Air Force pilots and crew members are hiding in Afghanistan, with some saying they have been abandoned by US forces, a longtime ally. He says he is desperate to leave Afghanistan because he and his family are in danger of being killed by the Taliban.

In telephone interviews from Safe House in Afghanistan, several Afghan Air Force pilots described going from house to house to avoid identification. He said he ran out of money and did not dare to look for work because he was afraid of being found by terrorists.

The Taliban has said there is a general amnesty for any Afghan citizen who has served in the previous government or in the US government or in the military. But this year, the Taliban have killed several Afghan Air Force pilots.