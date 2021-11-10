Afghan Pilots Who Escaped Taliban Are Flown Out of Tajikistan
More than 140 Afghan Air Force pilots and crew members detained in Tajikistan since mid-August after fleeing Afghanistan were flown out of the country on Tuesday with the help of U.S. officials, a retired U.S. Air Force official who led a volunteer group said. Helped the Afghan people.
The flight to the United Arab Emirates ended a three-month test for US-trained military personnel who flew a US-supplied plane from Tajikistan to Tajikistan.
Afghans say they trusted the US government after the Taliban seized power in their homeland and were captured by Tajik authorities, and fled in fear of retaliation.
WhatsApp audio recordings made on smuggled cellphones describe the poor conditions, inadequate food rations and limited medical care at a place where English-speaking pilots were held outside the capital, Dushanbe.
Brigadier General David Hicks, a retired Air Force officer who is also the chief executive of Operation Sacred Promise, said the plane carrying Afghans took off from Dushanbe after a long delay on Tuesday night, US Eastern Time.
“It’s a great relief for the entire team to know that they are taking the first steps to get out of this time of uncertainty and start a new life,” said General Hicks. “Hopefully, they will all be reunited with their families soon.”
But for many Afghans serving in the US military, the test is not over.
Thousands of Afghan Air Force pilots and crew members are hiding in Afghanistan, with some saying they have been abandoned by US forces, a longtime ally. He says he is desperate to leave Afghanistan because he and his family are in danger of being killed by the Taliban.
In telephone interviews from Safe House in Afghanistan, several Afghan Air Force pilots described going from house to house to avoid identification. He said he ran out of money and did not dare to look for work because he was afraid of being found by terrorists.
The Taliban has said there is a general amnesty for any Afghan citizen who has served in the previous government or in the US government or in the military. But this year, the Taliban have killed several Afghan Air Force pilots.
General Hicks said the flight to Tajikistan on Tuesday was arranged by the State Department, which helped evacuate a separate group of Afghan pilots and crew members in September. To Uzbekistan. The Afghans were taken to a US military base in the United Arab Emirates.
The Taliban had pressured Uzbekistan to return pilots and crew members to Afghanistan.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
On Sunday, a department spokesman offered no timeline for evacuating Afghans but said US officials were in regular talks with the Tajik government. The spokesman said that in mid-October, the US government had verified the identities of about 150 Afghans.
Many Afghan pilots were trained in the United States to fly US-supplied military planes and helicopters. The United States has spent more than $ 8 billion training and equipping the Afghan Air Force, but this summer the Taliban toppled one provincial capital after another, overwhelming pilots and aircraft with demands from the United States to support the trained forces.
Understand Taliban control in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, such as flogging, mutilation, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their original story and their record as rulers.
Some pilots and crew members and their families were evacuated with the help of the US government and military after the Taliban took control in August. But despite their former advisers trying to help them, many more could not get out.
Since mid-August, General Hicks said, Operation Sacred Promise has helped evacuate about 350 Afghans. The group is investigating about 2,000 Afghan Air Force personnel and their relatives trying to leave Afghanistan, and another 8,000 remain to be investigated, he said.
The status of Afghan Air Force planes flying to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is still unclear.
During the fall of Afghanistan, about 25 percent of the Afghan Air Force’s aircraft were flown in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, according to a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction on October 31. General Hicks numbered 56 to 60 aircraft.
The U.S. military says 80 others were killed at the Kabul airport in late August.
Bryant Rousseau contributed to the report.
#Afghan #Pilots #Escaped #Taliban #Flown #Tajikistan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.