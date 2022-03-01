World

Afghan refugees who escaped to Ukraine victims of war once again

First, they fled the Taliban during the summer of the fall of the US-backed democratic government in Afghanistan – now they are hiding from the Russian military in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine.

It is not clear how many of them are Afghan refugees who have been resettled in Ukraine.

In August, Taliban fighters spread across Afghanistan, overwhelming the country’s military before retaking Kabul because US withdrawal was still ongoing. This led to a huge refugee crisis as people tried to flee the brutal, totalitarian regime.

A woman is seen in front of a damaged building in Petrovsk, Donetsk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine on February 28, 2022.

(Photo by Leon Klein / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Last week, Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces invaded Ukraine, entering the country from the north, east and south.

Somaiya, a 19-year-old who fled Afghanistan after President Biden’s chaotic withdrawal of US troops last year and the Taliban’s quick return to power, is now being hauled to Kiev as Russian troops advance into a city of 3 million.

He told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday evening that although he could not estimate the number of Afghan refugees facing a similar situation in Ukraine, he knew of at least four families in his country who had already fled the country safely.

On February 28, 2022, the 5th day after the start of a large-scale Russian invasion of the country in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine.

(Photo by Andrea Karruba / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Hars was still in Kiev, where Russian and Ukrainian troops were engaged in clashes, but he said the situation was calm at the moment.

He told “America Report” that he had two to three weeks’ supply of food in the supermarket supply depletion.

His family is spending the night in an underground shelter, then returning to their apartment during the day, where occasional explosions are heard every minute, he said.

A scene of damage caused by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on February 28, 2022.

(Stringer / Anadolu Agency photo via Getty Images)

He described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “a much bigger” and “more dangerous war” that is still growing.

“What’s the use of this war?” He asked. “My generation, we’re really tired of war – we’ve spent our whole lives fighting, and I want them to stop.”

A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022.

(Via Maxer Technologies / Handout REUTERS)

With President Biden bringing US troops to Afghanistan last summer, the Taliban spread across the country, and extremist fighters recaptured the region amid reports of door-to-door attacks on dissidents, opponents and American allies.

Volunteers prepare humanitarian aid for victims of Russian aggression in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Monday, February 28, 2022. The incidence of explosions and gun battles in the vicinity of Kiev has dropped overnight since the attack began last week, as Ukrainian and Russian representatives met on Monday on the Ukrainian border with Belarus.

((AP Photo / Pavlo Palamarchuk))

The Taliban’s return to power has led to a wave of human rights concerns – especially for women – as fighters have promised to reintroduce Sharia law.

Even those who have fled say they have been beaten by the Taliban on their way to a checkpoint outside Kabul airport. Outside, a suicide bomber killed 13 American soldiers and dozens of Afghan civilians at a gate of the facility.

As a result of the war in Ukraine, an estimated 500,000 people were able to feel the country as of Monday afternoon, with refugees still waiting for hours inside the country as a result of a line at the country’s border.

Poland has received refugees from 125 countries, including Afghanistan, Poland’s ambassador to the UN, Krojstop Sejarski, told the General Assembly on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

