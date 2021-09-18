Afghan sober but not surprised as US calls drone strike a ‘tragic mistake’

On its website, the organization paid tribute to Ahmadi, saying that “Zemari was highly respected by his colleagues and was kind to the poor and needy.”

The NEI had begun the process of filling out the refugee form so that Mr Ahmadi could immigrate to the United States with his family.

While the drone strike has received considerable attention, partly because it was the United States in Afghanistan in the past 48 hours, it was a familiar sequence to Afghans and those tracking civilian casualties.

Over the past 20 years, the United States has repeatedly targeted the wrong people in its attempt to go after terrorists. While it has killed many people who were linked in one way or another to organizations threatening the United States, attacks that have killed innocent people from almost the first months of its presence in Afghanistan, starting in December 2001. has a well documented record. and ended with the death of Mr Ahmadi and his family members.

In the intervening years, the United States killed dozens of civilians and more than 100 civilians, many of whom were children, at a wedding in Farah province in 2009. In 2016, the military accidentally bombed a Médecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz province, killing 42 doctors, patients and medical staff.

John Sifton, director of Asia Advocacy, said, “The US military has admitted hundreds and hundreds of ‘wrong’ kills in nearly 20 years of airstrikes, usually only after denying problems and then public exposure by the media or other independent observers.” After checking.” Human Rights Watch wrote in a Twitter post on Friday, shortly after the military took responsibility for the mistake.

“The US has a terrible record in this regard, and in the context of the end of the war in Afghanistan, after decades of unsuccessful accountability, the US must acknowledge that their processes have failed, and that significant reform and more independent External investigation is important,” he said.

