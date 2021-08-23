Afghan Taliban News in Hindi Today: Taliban Afghanistan Latest News in Hindi Today: India has only 7 days left to complete the evacuation plan in Afghanistan with the help of 6 more countries: Only 7 days in hand, 6 countries will expel Indians from Afghanistan

New Delhi

An operation is underway to evacuate Indians stranded in Afghanistan. The Taliban has asked the United States to withdraw its remaining troops by August 31. In such a scenario, the Government of India has only seven days left to repatriate the remaining citizens. However, the good news is that the other six countries have also agreed to help India in this task.



The Indian government is not just deporting Indians

In fact, the Indian government is not only expelling Indians from Afghanistan but also liberating Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan from the clutches of the Taliban. MPs from there are also being brought to India. In such a scenario, the work and responsibility of the Government of India has increased. It is gratifying that the United Kingdom (UK), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, France, Germany and Qatar have agreed to expel Indians.



The agreement was signed with six countries

These six countries had businesses in Afghanistan with many Indians working in them. The Indian government has asked those countries to repatriate their Indian employees. Then the Indian government will bring them back to their homeland from different countries. It is estimated that there were about one and a half thousand Indians in Afghanistan, about half of whom have been evacuated. However, a statement issued by the US White House said that about 10,900 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Monday, of whom the United States evacuated 6,600 while other countries evacuated a total of 4,300.



All-party meeting on the latest situation

Here, the central government convened an all-party meeting to get acquainted with the latest situation in Afghanistan and its efforts. According to official sources, the all-party meeting on August 26 will specifically explain how the government is evacuating people from Kabul. Naturally, it will also present statistics of Indians who have been evicted so far and have survived there. The government will also clarify visa policy for Afghans leaving the country.



Questions can be asked from the government on these questions

However, leaders of various political parties will be keen to know what options the Indian government is looking for to deal with the new situation that has arisen in Afghanistan. The leaders of the parliamentary parties who attended the meeting would also like to know from the government what their role is on the new situation in Afghanistan. Maybe the government will have to answer the question of whether it has done a good job by closing its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over, or will it have to wait a little longer?

In the midst of these questions, the biggest question that may arise is what the Indian government is thinking about recognizing the Taliban regime. Is India considering supporting the National Resistance Front (NRF) against the Taliban? At the same time, we are likely to consider what challenges China and Pakistan’s alliance with the Taliban may pose to us.

