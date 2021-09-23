Afghan Uighurs fear Taliban will send them to China

Ibrahim’s parents fled political turmoil in China for Afghanistan more than 50 years ago. At that time, Mao Zedong had initiated the Cultural Revolution, and life followed for many Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group in Xinjiang, including Ibrahim’s parents.

Ibrahim was born in Afghanistan. But now he is also trying to escape from the clutches of Chinese authoritarianism.

He and his family are afraid to leave their home in Afghanistan because the Taliban, the country’s new rulers took control last month, are only going out to buy essentials. “We are extremely worried and panicked, whose full name is being hidden for his safety,” said Ibrahim. “Our children are concerned for our safety, so they have asked us to stay at home.”

For years, Chinese officials have called on leaders in Afghanistan to crack down on Uighur terrorists and deport them, who they claim took refuge in Afghanistan. Officials said the fighters belonged to the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a separatist organization that Beijing has blamed for a series of terrorist attacks in China since the late 1990s.