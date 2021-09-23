Afghan Uighurs fear Taliban will send them to China
Ibrahim’s parents fled political turmoil in China for Afghanistan more than 50 years ago. At that time, Mao Zedong had initiated the Cultural Revolution, and life followed for many Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group in Xinjiang, including Ibrahim’s parents.
Ibrahim was born in Afghanistan. But now he is also trying to escape from the clutches of Chinese authoritarianism.
He and his family are afraid to leave their home in Afghanistan because the Taliban, the country’s new rulers took control last month, are only going out to buy essentials. “We are extremely worried and panicked, whose full name is being hidden for his safety,” said Ibrahim. “Our children are concerned for our safety, so they have asked us to stay at home.”
For years, Chinese officials have called on leaders in Afghanistan to crack down on Uighur terrorists and deport them, who they claim took refuge in Afghanistan. Officials said the fighters belonged to the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a separatist organization that Beijing has blamed for a series of terrorist attacks in China since the late 1990s.
The United States removed the East Turkestan Islamic Movement from its list of terrorist groups during the Trump administration, angering Beijing. But the Taliban, in their new role as diplomats, have been keen to establish warm ties with China, having recently held a meeting with Chinese officials on Thursday. Many Uighurs in Afghanistan fear they will be labeled terrorists and sent to China as pawns in an effort to win favor and economic aid from the Taliban’s country.
It is unclear whether the Uighurs in Afghanistan face an immediate threat to their security, but some say they fear the future that awaits them when they are sent to Xinjiang. Since 2017, the Chinese government has housed nearly a million Uighurs in camps and placed outsiders under constant surveillance. China says the camps are necessary to end the insurgency and “re-educate” the Uighurs.
Before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the Chinese government said it had received assurances from the insurgents that the country would not become a platform for terrorist attacks. Concerned Uighurs in the country watched television footage of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with Taliban leaders in July. Earlier this month, Mr. Wang pledged $30 million in food and other aid to the new government, as well as three million coronavirus vaccine doses; On Thursday, he said Afghanistan’s foreign assets “should not be unreasonably frozen or used as a bargaining chip to pressurize,” indirectly referencing billions of dollars of US control belonging to the Afghan central bank. .
Since the late 1990s, Beijing has been successful in pressuring several countries to deport Uighurs. The Uyghur Human Rights Project, a Washington-based advocacy group, has counted 395 Uighurs deported to China since 1997. The group said in an August report that journalists and human rights organizations had documented 40 cases of detention or submission from Afghanistan. However, China has verified only one of these.
Khurshid Hassan, a Uighur retiree living in Virginia, said that after contacting the Uighur Human Rights Project in August, the group wrote a letter to the State Department urging US officials to address the vulnerability of Uighurs in Afghanistan. “The Uighurs in the country fear for their lives more than ever before,” Ms Khorsid said in an interview. “They hope to be vacated as soon as possible.”
The rights group’s letter to the State Department warned of grave fears that the Taliban would “now enter into secret agreements with China to extradite Uighurs to the PRC”.
The Uyghur population in Afghanistan is estimated to be around 2,000 to 3,000. They arrived in waves, some as early as the 18th century. There are many second generation immigrants who have some ties to China. His parents joined the outflow of refugees from Xinjiang in the late 1970s, which ended up in neighboring Afghanistan, where they settled and had families.
Those families are once again trying to ruin their lives. Even though they are Afghan citizens, their identity cards show that they are either Chinese refugees or members of the ethnic group, making them easy to track down if the Taliban decides to surround them.
The Taliban did not respond to requests for comment.
In the town of Mazar-i-Sharif, Mohamed, a 39-year-old Uighur farmer whose full name has been withheld to avoid retaliation, said he was so desperate to flee Afghanistan with his young family that he tried to kill human traffickers. contacted to assist them. Go to Iran He said he was told this was impossible to do with the Taliban in charge.
They have also contacted Uyghur groups in Germany and Turkey, and organizations providing refugee aid in the United States and Canada, but with no success.
Before the Taliban came under control, life in Afghanistan was difficult for the Uighurs, who often faced discrimination. Ibrahim, 54, said he kept a low profile as a businessman. “We did our best to erase our identity as Uighurs,” he said.
He and his wife, who are also Uighurs, live together with their two daughters, 28 and 20, and a 25-year-old son, who has a 1-year-old. He said that his children were depressed and were spending their days surviving on the food they had kept before the fall of the government.
Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan is grappling with a shortage of food and cash. People are unable to withdraw money from banks. Grocery prices have risen. The Taliban have also looked to China for help avert a possible economic fallout.
Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, which studies China’s policy in Afghanistan, said the Taliban had previously not demonstrated a “clear desire” to hand over the Uighurs to the Chinese, although he believed was that his fear was valid.
“On the part of China, the line is blurred as to who constitutes a terrorist and who constitutes someone who has only been politically active,” Mr. Smalls said. “Individuals who are politically and economically engaged in any activity they find problematic” are likely to be targeted, he said.
The uncertain future of the Uighurs in Afghanistan has attracted the attention of Uighur activist Abdul Aziz Naseri, who was born in Afghanistan and now lives in Turkey. Mr Abdul Aziz said he had compiled a list of about 500 Afghan Uighurs who want to leave the country.
“They tell me: ‘Please save our future, please save our children,'” he said.
He shared the names and photos of these people with The New York Times, but asked that their information be kept private. At least 73 people on the list appear to be under the age of 5.
Uighur Shabnam, 32, his mother and two sisters managed to escape from Afghanistan last month. Women arrive at the airport in Kabul during an evacuation to the United States. Her sisters boarded one flight, her mother another. Shabnam said that she was the last one to leave.
In an interview, she described being separated from her husband while passing through the chaotic security lines at the airport. She was holding his passport and was begging the security guards to give it to him. He said no one helped.
Shabnam waited for her husband for four days while people around her at the airport encouraged her to leave.
He finally did — aboard a US military plane with hundreds of other Afghans late last month. Her journey took her to Qatar, Germany, and finally to the United States, where she landed on 26 August. She is now in New Jersey and is still trying to get her husband out of Afghanistan.
Shabnam said, “I was happy that I got out, thank God.” “I love it here. It’s safe and secure.”
nilo tabriz Contributed to reporting.
