Afghan Visa Applicants Arrive in U.S. After Years of Waiting

WASHINGTON – The first group of Afghans promised by the Biden administration to help the United States during the 20-year war in Afghanistan landed on American soil early Friday, starting a new chapter in life after years of waiting.

About 250 interpreters, drivers and other Afghan people who worked with the US military, along with their families, arrived at Dulles International Airport near Washington, after traveling more than 30 hours from Kabul, the Afghan capital, officials said.

From Dulles, they were transported by bus to Fort Lee, Va., South of Richmond, where they will stay at a base hotel for about a week to complete their treatment before being permanently relocated to the United States, have officials said.

The late arrival marked the vanguard of an initial group of around 2,500 Afghans evacuated under threat of Taliban retaliation in an effort the White House calls Operation Allies Refuge. Groups of Afghans will arrive by plane about every three days and be transported to Fort Lee, a US official briefed on the arrangements said.