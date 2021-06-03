Afghan War Casualty Report: June 2021

The next report compiles all vital safety incidents confirmed by New York Occasions reporters all through Afghanistan for the month. It’s essentially incomplete as many native officers refuse to substantiate casualty info. The report consists of authorities claims of rebel casualty figures, however generally these can’t be independently verified by The Occasions. Equally, the stories don’t embrace Taliban claims for his or her assaults on the federal government except they are often verified. Each side routinely inflate casualty totals for his or her opponents.

June 1-3, 2021

A minimum of 64 pro-government forces and 26 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan within the first three days of June, because the Taliban ramp up assaults on Afghan safety forces and the US withdraws from the nation. The deadliest assault occurred in Nangarhar Province, the place Taliban coordinated assaults on a number of safety outposts in Haska Meyna district. Throughout the assault, three border troopers and 37 territorial military troopers have been killed and 12 extra have been wounded. 5 outposts and a base fell to the Taliban.

Might 3 Uruzgan Province: Three cops killed

Coordinated assaults on Gizab district by the Taliban are underway. Preventing is ongoing within the authorities compound and a police headquarters. The Taliban attacked a jail and killed no less than three cops, together with the pinnacle of the jail, although the general loss of life toll within the district could possibly be a lot larger. Officers say they don’t have entry to the district and if the reinforcements aren’t despatched then the district will fall to the Taliban.

June 3 Kabul Province: 4 civilians killed

4 civilians have been killed and 5 others have been wounded when a bomb focused a van within the Sixth Police District of Kabul metropolis, the capital. This was the second of two van bombings on this police district, which is prominently Hazara, on June 3.