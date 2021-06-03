Afghan War Casualty Report: June 2021
The next report compiles all vital safety incidents confirmed by New York Occasions reporters all through Afghanistan for the month. It’s essentially incomplete as many native officers refuse to substantiate casualty info. The report consists of authorities claims of rebel casualty figures, however generally these can’t be independently verified by The Occasions. Equally, the stories don’t embrace Taliban claims for his or her assaults on the federal government except they are often verified. Each side routinely inflate casualty totals for his or her opponents.
June 1-3, 2021
A minimum of 64 pro-government forces and 26 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan within the first three days of June, because the Taliban ramp up assaults on Afghan safety forces and the US withdraws from the nation. The deadliest assault occurred in Nangarhar Province, the place Taliban coordinated assaults on a number of safety outposts in Haska Meyna district. Throughout the assault, three border troopers and 37 territorial military troopers have been killed and 12 extra have been wounded. 5 outposts and a base fell to the Taliban.
[Read the Afghan War Casualty Report from previous weeks.]
Might 3 Uruzgan Province: Three cops killed
Coordinated assaults on Gizab district by the Taliban are underway. Preventing is ongoing within the authorities compound and a police headquarters. The Taliban attacked a jail and killed no less than three cops, together with the pinnacle of the jail, although the general loss of life toll within the district could possibly be a lot larger. Officers say they don’t have entry to the district and if the reinforcements aren’t despatched then the district will fall to the Taliban.
June 3 Kabul Province: 4 civilians killed
4 civilians have been killed and 5 others have been wounded when a bomb focused a van within the Sixth Police District of Kabul metropolis, the capital. This was the second of two van bombings on this police district, which is prominently Hazara, on June 3.
June 3 Kabul Province: 4 civilians killed
A van was focused by a bomb within the Sixth Police District of Kabul metropolis, killing 4 civilians, together with two girls, and wounding 4 others.
June 3 Samangan Province: 5 militia members and two civilians killed
Throughout a Taliban assault on a army base in Dara-e-Suf Bala district, 5 pro-government militia members and two civilians have been killed, and 4 pro-government militia members have been wounded.
June 3 Faryab Province: one police officer killed
One police officer was killed throughout an operation by Afghan safety forces in Maimana, the provincial capital.
June 3 Herat Province: one civilian killed
The deputy head of the non secular students council for western Afghanistan was shot to loss of life by unknown armed males in Injil district. The attackers fled the scene. No teams have claimed the accountability but.
June 3 Herat Province: one civilian killed
A person was shot and killed by unknown armed males in Kandahar metropolis, the provincial capital. The attackers escaped the world. The police are investigating the case.
June 3 Badakhshan Province: 5 pro-government militia members killed
The Taliban attacked a village in Darayem district, killing 5 pro-government militia members and taking the village.
June 2 Faryab Province: one militia member killed
A professional-government militia member was killed in Shirin Tagab district when the militia’s outpost was attacked with a grenade.
June 2 Balkh Province: two troopers killed
In an insider assault at an outpost in Charbolak district, two troopers have been killed and yet another was wounded. The attacker joined the Taliban.
June 2 Nangarhar Province: two civilians killed
A roadside bomb focusing on a C.I.A.-backed particular operations unit in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, killed two civilians and wounded 10 others.
June 2 Nangarhar Province: 40 safety forces killed
The Taliban attacked safety outposts in Haska Meyna district. Throughout the assault, three border troopers and 37 territorial military troopers have been killed and 12 extra have been wounded. 5 outposts and a base fell to the Taliban.
June 1 Logar Province: one civilian killed
The Taliban attacked a safety forces provider in Mohammad Agha district, killing one civilian and wounding two others. The civilian was a contractor for a police particular forces unit.
June 1 Kabul Province: 10 civilians killed
Ten civilians have been killed and 12 others have been wounded when explosions focused two public minibuses focused in Kabul’s Third Police District. The assault passed off in a Hazara neighborhood the place native employees have been heading house.
June 1 Kapisa Province: 4 militia members killed
The Taliban attacked safety outposts in Tagab district, killing 4 pro-government militia members and wounding yet another. The Taliban captured the outpost.
June 1 Parwan Province: three N.D.S. officers and one civilian killed
A car carrying officers of the Nationwide Directorate of Safety, Afghanistan’s intelligence company, was focused by a magnetic bomb in Charikar, the provincial capital, killing three N.D.S. officers and one civilian and wounding three N.D.S. officers and one civilian.
Reporting was contributed by Zabihullah Ghazi from Jalalabad, Farooq Jan Mangal from Khost, Taimoor Shah from Kandahar and Asadullah Timory from Herat.
#Afghan #War #Casualty #Report #June