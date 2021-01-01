Afghan Women Rally in Support of Taliban: Afghan Women Rally in Support of Taliban in Kabul

The whole world is concerned about the status of women in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. Meanwhile, new photographs of Afghan women in the capital Kabul have revealed the rights and dignity of women in the Islamic Emirate. The woman, who wears a burqa from head to toe, is said to be a supporter of the Taliban. They are wearing black gloves so that no one can see their hands. Not only have the eyes of women wearing the burqa been kept open in other Muslim countries, but these women have been deprived of it.About 300 Afghan women gathered in the lecture hall of Kabul University on Saturday. The women, who were completely covered from head to toe, were holding Taliban flags in their hands. Meanwhile, some women addressed the gathering and took an oath of allegiance to the Taliban. These women pledged to abide by the Taliban’s gender policy.

A woman standing in a Taliban school dress

In fact, the woman standing on the podium is wearing a dress imposed by the Taliban. It is especially designed for women who will go to school, college or university to learn. From the stage, these women and other speakers drew a lot of venom against many Western countries, including the United States. The women sitting in front also raised their flags in support of his provocative statement.

Evil and protesting women of co-education

Meanwhile, the speakers also criticized the women who staged violent protests in Kabul a few days ago. The women also praised the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, some women took to the streets in front of the university. He had a poster in his hand against co-education. On which it was written that they do not need such a mechanism.

Even in the old government, the condition of women was deplorable.

From 1996 to 2001, women’s rights were negligible under the Taliban regime. This time, the Taliban has claimed on several occasions that it will give women their rights under Sharia. The Taliban also said it would be possible for women to go to school and accept jobs of their choice. However, the Taliban banned co-education in schools even before the government was formed.