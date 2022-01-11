Afghanistan ambassador to China Javid Ahmad Qaem resigned from his post by saying staff had not been paid for months

Afghanistan’s ambassador to China, Javid Ahmed Kayam, stated goodbye to the embassy, ​​saying that the staff was not getting wage. Javid has additionally left a resignation word for the Taliban government-appointed ambassador, by which he has not been paid wage, in addition to saying that just one receptionist has been left within the embassy to reply the cellphone.

Javid Ahmed Kayam has shared his resignation on Twitter. Through which he has written that since we’ve not obtained wage from Kabul authorities for the final six months, we’ve appointed a committee of diplomats to resolve the monetary points. Now we have some cash within the financial institution, which will likely be ready to prepare for the keep, meals and different bills of the diplomat. Now we have organized our day by day amenities from that. On the identical time, he wrote that I’ve not given wage to the workers however paid some cash in order that they will meet their dwelling bills in Beijing.

The tip to an honorable duty: I give up my job as Ambassador. It was an honor to characterize AFG ?? and my folks. There are lots of causes, private {and professional}, however I do not need to point out them right here. I’ve handed over all the things easily by a handover word. pic.twitter.com/a4A6y7yOBP — Javid Ahmad Qaem (@JavidQaem) January 10, 2022

Not solely this, in a letter to the Taliban government-appointed ambassador Mohiyuddin Saddat, Javid additionally stated that there’s nonetheless about $100,000 left within the financial institution. Aside from this, many more cash is in different accounts. He additionally wrote that there are 5 vehicles within the embassy which I’ve put within the parking zone of the constructing. Within the letter, Javid has additionally talked about that due to lack of wage, all Chinese language workers have been fired.

Sharing his resignation on Twitter, Javid wrote that the top of an honorable duty. I give up my job as ambassador. It was an honor to characterize the folks of Afghanistan. There are lots of causes to resign. A few of that is private {and professional}. I do not want to point out them right here.

Considerably, many embassies in Afghanistan are surrounded by uncertainties. The Taliban have not appointed new representatives for most missions and their authorities has not been acknowledged by many nations. Not too long ago, the ambassador was attacked by a dismissed Afghan diplomat on the Afghanistan embassy in Rome, after which the police had to be referred to as to the embassy.