Afghanistan Cricket Board: Fazli Appointed ACB: Acting Taliban President
Kabul
Azizullah Fazli, the former head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), was appointed acting chairman on Sunday, the first new appointment to the country’s governing body for sports since the Taliban came to power. Fazli had previously served as the president of the ACB from September 2018 to July 2019.
ACB chief executive officer (CEO) Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expects cricket activities to continue as usual as the Taliban support the game.
It remains to be seen how Fazli and his team will take the team to Sri Lanka if commercial flights are suspended at Kabul airport.
