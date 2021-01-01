Afghanistan Cricket Board: Fazli Appointed ACB: Acting Taliban President

Azizullah Fazli, the former head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), was appointed acting chairman on Sunday, the first new appointment to the country’s governing body for sports since the Taliban came to power. Fazli had previously served as the president of the ACB from September 2018 to July 2019.

The ACB tweeted, “Former ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli has been re-appointed as the acting chairman of the board. He will lead the ACB for the upcoming competitions as well as oversee the board’s actions.



ACB chief executive officer (CEO) Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expects cricket activities to continue as usual as the Taliban support the game.

It remains to be seen how Fazli and his team will take the team to Sri Lanka if commercial flights are suspended at Kabul airport.

