Afghanistan Crisis: Afghanistan: ‘Ruby’, ‘Maya’ and ‘Bobby’ also reached Delhi from Kabul, guarding the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan

Highlights ‘Ruby’, ‘Maya’ and ‘Bobby’ also reached Delhi from Kabul

All three were guards at the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, a Globemaster plane carrying 120 people arrived in India

New Delhi

Ruby, Maya and Bobby have also come to India from Afghanistan after being captured by the Taliban. All three landed at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. About three years later, he set foot on Indian soil. All three were guards at the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan. All three are trend dogs. While in the Indian Embassy for three years, he was fully prepared. He will now be staying at the ITBP camp in Delhi.

Sources said Ruby, Maya and Bobby had identified each other by washing explosives several times while living in Kabul. There was a good awareness in the embassy area. With indomitable courage and intelligence, these three did not allow any untoward incident at the embassy to succeed. All three, including a contingent of ITBP personnel, were brought to India from the embassy in Kabul. After coming to India in three years, some days they will be made according to the environment here. New postings will follow.

‘We teach in Kabul, it took hours to get to the airport, heart is nervous’

The Indian Air Force has been engaged in evacuating diplomats and others from Afghanistan for the past several days. An Air Force Globemaster plane carrying 120 people arrived in the area on Tuesday from Kabul. The three first stopped at Jamnagar Airbase for some time. He then landed at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad.

