Afghanistan: health system collapsed

The collapse of the health system is also one of the many problems that have arisen after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. The problems that existed before the arrival of the Taliban have increased and health workers in the country are finding it difficult to adjust with the new regime.

The situation in Mirbacha Kot District Hospital outside Kabul is a living example of this. The Taliban has given the responsibility of this hospital to 22-year-old Mohammad Javid Ahmadi, due to which the doctors there are disappointed. Ahmadi was asked by his superiors what work he could do. Ahmadi told that his dream was to become a doctor but due to poverty he could not take admission in the medical college. After this the Taliban handed over the responsibility of Mirbacha Kot District Hospital to him.

Following the Taliban’s capture of power, the US ‘frozen’ American accounts of Afghanistan and imposed international sanctions. Due to this the banking system of the country collapsed. The International Monetary Organization used to bear 75 percent of the Afghan government’s spending at first, but later stopped funding.

This economic crisis occurred in a country that itself was dependent on foreign aid. As a result, the health sector has been badly affected. The Taliban government’s deputy health minister, Abdulbari Omar, said the World Bank used to finance 2,330 of Afghanistan’s 3,800 medical centers, which also paid for health workers. Doctors and health workers did not get their salaries for several months before the new government came.

Umar said that this is the biggest challenge for us. When we came here, there was absolutely no money left. Employees have not received salary. There is no food for the people. There is no fuel for ambulances and machines. There are no medicines in the hospitals.

We are trying to get some from Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan but it is not enough. Doctors in Mirbacha Kot have not received salary for five months. Frustrated health workers see 400 patients daily who come from nearby districts. Some patients have normal diseases or have heart disease, some have children who are ill.

Dr. Gul Nazar said what can we do? If we don’t come here, there will be no more jobs for us. If there is any employment then no one will give us salary. It is better that we stay here.